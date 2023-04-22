PARKING EXTENSION PLAN RAISES READER IRE
Going ahead and making people pay for night-time parking just gives us another reason to avoid the Ballarat CBD.
You've already slammed us with exorbitant day-time fees, making people shop elsewhere, like Stockland or DTC where it's free.
I can't even go to the Regent Theatre without paying for parking, or walking miles in the dark or rain.
Count all the empty shops in the CBD and ask yourselves why?
Mandy Bray, Alfredton
To introduce paying for after-hours parking would ensure that all of central Ballarat would be as dead after-hours as Bridge Mall.
It is ridiculous that the restaurants were able to congregate in Armstrong Street, spreading onto the street and taking over so many car parks.
Surely it would have been a better idea to populate the mall with restaurants, where ample car parking exists a short walk away on both sides, instead of opening the mall up to one-way traffic at the cost of millions to the ratepayers.
How is that going to liven up the mall? The Dana Street car park could be opened at night. It's just a short walk from Armstrong Street restaurants.
Brenda Robertson, Ballarat
I think parking should be available to patrons in specified areas like the parking lots at Central Square.
I realise this is a privately owned venue, but couldn't the owners/operators of this facility - and others like it - be convinced to remain open into the late, if not wee small hours?
This would leave more room for vendors to provide on-street dining facilities other than take up these spaces with vehicles. I have in mind something similar to that of the "Cappuccino Strip'' in South Street, Fremantle, Western Australia.
This kind of venture would go a long way to vitalising Ballarat CBD at night - something that is in dire need in my opinion.
Perhaps even a temporary mall in Armstrong Street after-hours, say from 6pm or 7pm to midnight might be something the council could look at implementing.
I most certainly would not object to having to walk to and from such a venue to my car or to a taxi instead - it might perhaps be a better idea.
David Chapman, Ballarat North
Is this a joke or a money-making exercise? Metred parking should stop at 5.30pm.
Jeffrey Torney, Beaufort
I don't agree with extended parking hours. It's ridiculous.
Anne Hill, Wendouree
I say a big no to parking in the evening. I avoid going down the street due to parking costs. I now go to Stockland or use online shopping. I don't want the risk of having a parking fine.
Mardi Cahill, Sebastopol
The parking system we have is already stupid and not very consumer friendly. Added to the cost of living and restaurants increasing prices due to food price increases, council wants to extend parking hours to take in more revenue.
Maybe venues should pay a fee for extended night-time parking to access their venue rather than diners. Most places now also want to be tipped for what is sometimes really bad service. There is no need to extend paid parking times into the evening at all.
There is little sign of 'Lest we Forget' in our breathless rush to another military build-up.
Most historians would agree that at least in part, WWI and WWII arose from the hubris brought on by the rapid advances in industrialisation at the end of the 19th century. The significant powers were anxious to claim supremacy.
Both sides made the diabolical argument to their populations that to ensure peace it was essential to invest in weapons.
Sound familiar? Hitler repeatedly claimed to be an advocate for peace, and while Chamberlain is often recalled as a misguided pacifist, in reality he oversaw a massive increase in military spending: by 1939 Chamberlain's government was devoting well over half of its revenues to defence.
Cast forward to the present and again the same arguments are being bandied around in defence of a military build-up against China. So very many Anzac dawns have been forgotten in this foolishness.
Patrick Hockey, Clunes
Let's keep it simple. Put purpose-built glass recycling skips in the 55 primary schools in and around the Ballarat area. The Ballarat council pays the school fundraising committees $1000 for every full skip.
The pick-up and delivery of the skip is put out to tender to local businesses.
All of a sudden there is value on glass for collection. School fundraising benefits.
A long-term glass collection strategy is in place. The council gets bulk glass delivered to its depot at a reduced cost to ratepayers.
They are not forced to pay for a stupid purple bin even if they don't want one.
Steve Cunningham, Ballarat
Neuron e-scooters seem to be allowed to be ridden on the Steve Moneghetti track (which is a shared) footpath, all around Lake Wendouree, Ballarat, although e-scooters are not allowed on footpaths.
Their speed is supposed to be limited to 10km/h.
That's faster than 6km/h walking pace but slower than Steve Moneghetti running there at 20km/h.
The track is partly compacted granitic sand, part sealed. Not very smooth.
David Chadderton, Wendouree
There are three potholes in Hocking Avenue as you turn from Geelong Road.
They have been patched, but are now breaking up again. They need to be repaired properly before they get worse and damage people's cars.
Robert Cook, Mount Clear
Earth Day, today, is devoted to our unique planet.
For more than 50 years, people of the world have been coming together on this day to celebrate nature, draw attention to environmental decline, and promote conservation and sustainability.
Incredibly, this year, the Earth Day theme is "invest in our planet". Earth Day should be a catalyst for communities to work together to make lasting changes that will lead to a sustainable future.
Amy Hiller, Kew
