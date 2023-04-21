A bus route review, roads and Commonwealth Games infrastructure are on the priority list along for the City of Ballarat along with securing our election promises ahead of the state government budget.
In preparation The Courier spoke with mayor Des Hudson and chief executive Evan King.
Following the November 2022 state election, Cr Hudson said it was important to have funding allocated as quickly as possible because of rising construction costs.
"We are living in a world where inflation continues to rise and a delay in the delivery of those projects, inevitably will incur greater cost to ratepayers," he said.
This would include the $8.4 million package pledge to Marty Busch Reserve which council anticipates it will add some of their own funding to.
Mr King said council will look into options for what they can contribute to some of the projects to "get the best possible outcome" for the community.
"If you can implement as much of the master plan as possible, you get a really good outcome,' he said.
The Continuous Voices memorial project in Victoria Park has $500,000 pledged from the state government and council is hoping the federal government will fund the final third.
The council is continuing its call for a bus network and route review following a scathing response to their commuter survey.
Cr Hudson said he felt the state government had left behind public transport support in the regions.
Attempts to meet with the state minister for transport have been unsuccessful at this stage, he added.
"Even when I've offered to meet with him in Melbourne, I'm just getting a closed door, which is disappointing," he said.
Advocacy for the review has been ongoing for more than five years, and the Public Transport Users Association were anticipating an announcement following the completion of the train station local bus interchange at the end 2021.
Mr King said they are going to continue advocating for their tier one transformation projects following previous advocacy during the 2022 election campaign.
These include a circular economy precinct and the next stages of the Link Road.
At the last state election the Labor Party, who were returned to power, made it clear new road projects like Dyson Drive and the Warrenheip intersection were "not a priority" and instead pulled focus to funding in the last budget for the plans to duplicate the Ballarat-Carngham Road.
Mr King said it was important for the city to continue working on projects simultaneously.
"Any investment in our strategic road network is important for a growing city," he said.
"What they should be doing is giving us planning and design money for the duplication of Dyson Drive, so that we can be planning that while they're delivering the duplication of Carngham Road."
Cr Hudson and Mr King are expecting a more detailed breakdown of the Commonwealth Games budget in the upcoming budget.
Last year $2.6 billion was set aside for the games across the state.
Cr Hudson said it was important for the council to secure legacy items like a Creswick Roads event train platform in addition to already funded Ballarat station upgrades, and resources to work alongside the community to ensure the athletes village is well connected to the surrounding area in Delacombe.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
