City of Ballarat's priorities ahead of the 2023 State Budget

By Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
April 22 2023 - 4:00am
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson explains the council's wishlist from the state government. Picture by Adam Trafford.
A bus route review, roads and Commonwealth Games infrastructure are on the priority list along for the City of Ballarat along with securing our election promises ahead of the state government budget.

