Inflation and increasing prices are concerning regional councils as they stare down the barrel of a difficult financial year.
They are calling on the state government for support in key service areas, ahead of the federal and state budgets in May.
Mayor Brian Hood and chief executive officer Bradley Thomas told The Courier their coming council budget would be the "tightest budget in living memory".
They will be turning to the state government for support, especially for road maintenance and continued development.
The last big storm events in July 2021, January 2022 and November 2022 have made a large impact on the roads.
While the demand may not be as great as councils in Victoria's north, whose damage bills sit around the $60 million mark, the Hepburn Shire will still need to pay for $15 million in repairs.
With a ratepayers' base of about $24 million, the council's only option is to turn to grant and disaster funding.
"We're also seeing construction [price] increases up to 30 per cent on some of our projects," Mr Thomas said.
"Any additional funding for capital works [would] really be welcomed."
Mr Thomas said they were waiting to see more details about the Commonwealth Games and specific infrastructure for the Creswick mountain bike events.
"We're really excited that [we] will be a home of mountain biking, but that comes with costs," he said.
"There's some linkage around transport [needed]. What does that mean for the state government in terms of upgrades?"
Pyrenees Shire chief executive Jim Nolan said there were a number of grants funding programs that the council hoped would continue with the next budget.
Even costs such as fuel used in waste management collection has increased contractor prices.
"We're in an environment where inflation has exceeded the rate cap," he said.
A key priority for Mr Nolan is a previous fund called AgriLinks which included specific support for agriculture.
As agriculture is the largest industry in the shire, Mr Nolan said ensuring farmers were able to get their product to market on viable roads and bridges was important.
Mr Nolan flagged it would be important for some of the programs to "increase appropriately" amidst inflation issues.
Other programs where he hopes funding will continue or be extended is emergency management and childcare.
With 56 different communities across the Golden Plains Shire, mayor Brett Cunningham said there was a wide variety of priorities and with communities next to both Geelong and Ballarat, they were trying to advocate for projects that could benefit everyone.
Coming off the state election, Cr Cunningham said it was important for the shire to see funding for some of their election promises.
At the northern end of the shire, this would include an additional bus service from Smythesdale to Delacombe via Haddon.
Cr Cunningham said cost blowouts due to increased construction costs were also concerning.
"Normally when you're successful for a grant, there'll be a period of time where it's [expected] or timeframe for the project starting or finishing," he said.
"[With] these cost blowouts, we probably need a little bit of flexibility to give us a bit of time to look at those."
The shire is experiencing large growth numbers and are a part of the peri urban councils in the state.
Support for developing the public transport offering, especially for young people, would be welcomed, Cr Cunningham said.
Navigators Community Centre, Bungaree netball courts and the Dunnstown pavilion are all state election funding commitments that Moorabool Shire mayor Rod Ward would like to see in the state budget.
Roads are also a key issue for the region, with areas in towns like Bacchus Marsh gridlocking during school pick-up times.
Cr Ward said the council was hoping to see some funding for major intersection upgrades and an announcement about the Bacchus Marsh bypass.
"Roads are getting higher and higher than ever usage, but their funding is just not available at a local government level to cater for that further maintenance and the need to improve the roads," Cr Ward said.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
