One of Ballarat's accomplished youth advocates is encouraging others to continue to work on their confidence and advocate for each other to highlight young voices across the region.
Gabriel Gervasoni has a packed schedule between his work at technology company IBM, advocating for young people with disabilities, encouraging others to participate in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics areas and his work with the City of Ballarat's youth advocates, formerly known as youth council.
Despite a lot going on, Mr Gervasoni said he was driven by the desire to make a tangible difference in his community.
Mr Gervasoni was born blind and at about 18 months of age gained navigational vision which means he can see shapes.
His work in the disability advocacy space includes lots of educating and explaining how some spaces need modification to become safe for everyone.
"Some places don't have markings on the ground so you can't tell where stairs are," Mr Gervasoni said.
"[Sometimes] the stairs look like ramps which are very dangerous to fall over.
"The blinds in some places can be unreliable and because of my vision I'm recessive to light, so I need really good blinds."
Mr Gervasoni has spent time as a ambassor of P-TECH, a program run by Federation University which helps young adults work towards an advanced diploma alongside high school studies.
He said he thought it was important to have a number of people with different backgrounds working in these spaces.
"The STEM area is a really growing field, especially the IT field," Mr Gervasoni said.
"People with disability can provide a different perspective ... they can notice something that someone without a disability wouldn't notice."
He said he was keen to keep the pressure on the people who have the power to make change.
Mr Gervasoni has been selected as a finalist for the Victoria Young Achiever Awards in the leadership category.
The awards ceremony will be held in the city on Friday, April 28.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
