Duck hunting opens at Lake Burrumbeet on Wednesday morning

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
April 23 2023 - 4:00am
Australian Wood Ducks - also known as Maned Geese. Picture Adam Trafford.
Love it or hate it, hunting will return to Lake Burrumbeet from 8am on Wednesday, with Field and Game Australia describing "perfect" duck breeding conditions.

