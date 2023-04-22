Love it or hate it, hunting will return to Lake Burrumbeet from 8am on Wednesday, with Field and Game Australia describing "perfect" duck breeding conditions.
Hunting and Conservation manager Glenn Falla said the lake, west of Ballarat, was commonly home to Grey teals, Pacific Black ducks, Maned geese and other species of wood ducks.
"The Maned geese in particular are growing in number and becoming a pest where they foul farm dams," he said.
"The habitat for them has increased in recent years."
Mr Falla said wetlands around Clunes were also currently well-used by hunters.
"There's been a lot of rain - and rain equals ducks. It's as simple as that," he said.
"We're spoiled for choice this year, which is good because it means the hunters are spread out and not all operating on top of each other."
Hunters are also permitted to shoot private land with permission from the owners.
"We're not exactly going to turn up at Lake Wendouree though," Mr Falla said.
"There are strict rules about where you can shoot and it's not a one-size-fits-all approach. Basically, you cannot discharge a firearm within town limits."
The season will run until May 31 and shooting is only allowed between 8am and half-an-hour after sunset each day (about 6.20pm in Ballarat).
"The season usually runs for 90 days, but it's now cut back to 36. The timing is usually to do with duck breeding," Mr Falla said.
"Game Management Australia recommended a full 90 day season in 2023 with a four-bird bag limit per day.
"Many hunters get enough birds to keep in the freezer and last until the next season.
"There was no explanation for the shortened season this year.
"It's robust science that informs these dates and bag limits. The State Government has just ignored that science."
He said Field and Game Australia worked with government departments and had together identified 14 wetlands listed for consideration to be closed or face restrictions on species and hunting spots..
"For example, if you have breeding brolgas in one area of a lake - such as the lakes around Derrinallum - then you would close off that particular area."
Fully closed local wetlands in 2023 include Lake Goldsmith (due to threats to the Blue Winged Shoveller).
The Green Swamp near Glenthompson has been partly closed due to flying foxes.
GMA also publishes a wetlands 'watch list' where threatened species have been regularly sighted.
Mr Falla said Field and Game Australia worked with government departments and had together identified 14 wetlands listed for consideration to be closed or face restrictions on species and hunting spots.
"For example, if you have breeding brolgas in one area of a lake - such as the lakes around Derrinallum - then you would close off that particular area," he said.
Fully closed local wetlands in 2023 include Lake Goldsmith, due to threats to the Blue Winged Shoveller.
Kerrie Allen, from Regional Victorians Opposed to Duck Shooting, said the start of the season filled many Victorians with dread.
"Many say their ability to work from home is impacted, as is their ability to enjoy outdoor activities such as fishing, boating, and birdwatching at the countless public sites around the state where shooters are allowed," she said.
"Most public shooting sites are neither sign-posted nor monitored by authorities.
"Recently the Australian Veterinary Association joined the RSPCA in public condemnation of the pastime for animal welfare reasons.
"Aside from a high wounding rate - where birds are shot but not killed - there is growing concern for adverse environmental impacts.
"Last year it was reported that the environmental watchdog found 20 per cent of the wetlands it tested had ducks with lead levels unsafe for consumption.
"And a Game Management Authority board paper released under Freedom of Information, shows concern about the millions of plastic shotgun shells and wads left in our environment each year by duck shooters.
"Lead and plastic can take hundreds of years to break down, posing significant risk to wildlife and human health."
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.