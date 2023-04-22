Ballarat chef and king of toasties Tim Bone will give away his tips and tricks for the perfect toastie at an iconic wine, food and music festival.
The MasterChef alumni will be demonstrating how to make an adventurous scallop toastie at Grampians Grape Escape in May.
"I am calling the toastie the Marilyn Monroe. It is a classy toastie and she was a classy icon so I have named it after her," Mr Bone said.
The toastie will showcase Ballarat produce with grilled scallops from Ballarat Seafoods, crispy bacon from Salt Kitchen Charcuterie and bread from 1816 Bakehouse.
"It's pretty epic and I am going to be selling the toastie just on the Saturday only. It's going to be a one day, get in while you can, because I think it's going to sell pretty quick," Mr Bone said.
For 30 years Grampians Grape Escape has spotlighted the region's producers and winemakers, including Ballarat.
Mount Pleasant's Kilderkin Distillery and Alfredton's Red Duck Beer will join Tim Toasties at the 2023 festival.
"We will be trying to showcase Ballarat to all the punters on the weekend which is going to be great," Mr Bone said.
"It's a great display of, not only the Grampians region wines, but our local Pyrenees wines in our backyard as well."
Mr Bone encouraged Ballarat residents to check out the family friendly festival.
Other highlights include chef and TV presenter Miguel Maestre, Masterchef alumni Khanh Ong and comedian and wine expert Merrick Watts.
There will be masterclasses, cooking demonstrations, more than 100 exhibitors, kids' activities and live music.
Live music includes dreamy alt-pop singer Taylah Caroll and Madeline Leman and The Desert Swells who will take you on a trip through 60s surf and 70s pop.
Grampians Grape Escape will be held from May 5 to 7. Tickets: www.grampiansgrapeescape.com.au
