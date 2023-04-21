Man allegedly blows 0.12 after midnight crash into caravan

The Courier
Drink driver found with drugs after Wendouree caravan smash

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated April 21 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 10:30am
A Wendouree driver has lost his licence after smashing into a parked caravan.

