Man allegedly blows 0.12 after midnight crash into caravan

A Wendouree driver has lost his licence after smashing into a parked caravan.
Police said a ute hit the unoccupied caravan in Grandview Grove just before 12.30am Friday.
Ballarat officers spoke to the driver and searched the ute, where it is alleged police located drugs.
The 25-year-old Wendouree driver was arrested, taken to Ballarat police station for interview and allegedly blew 0.12 in an evidentiary breath test.
His licence was immediately suspended.
He has been issued an infringement notice in relation to drink driving and issued an official caution in relation to possessing cannabis.
Firefighters from Ballarat City (FRV station 67) and WEndouree CFA were also called to the scene to help clean up debris.
Ambulance Victoria said paramedics did not attend.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
