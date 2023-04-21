A handful of Ballarat Football Netball League sides kicked off their 2023 campaigns with big wins in round one, while others head into round two hoping to avoid the dreaded 0-2 start.
Redan (1-0) and North Ballarat (0-1) are set for an early-season blockbuster, while Sunbury is eager to prove it is the real deal with a match-up against the reigning premiers at home.
at Alfredton Rec Reserve, Saturday at 2.15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 14, 2022 - Ballarat 10.11 (71) d Lake Wendouree 10.5 (65)
Both Ballarat and Lake Wendouree head into round two following opening-round defeats, but Swans coach Chris Maple is feeling confident despite the loss to Darley.
"We took plenty of positives out of the game last week," Maple said.
"We had pretty much the same inside 50 entries and same disposals as Darley but we just didn't use the ball well enough and didn't adjust to the conditions as quickly as Darley did."
INS AND OUTS: See all the line-ups for Saturday
While the Swans can take some positives from their loss, there was not much to like from Lake Wendouree's 92-point defeat to Redan.
Lake Wendouree coach Jack Fitzpatrick was hopeful that the Good Friday result was an outlier in his side's season.
Both sides will field similar teams to round one, with the Swans waiting on Jake Drever's fitness following a shoulder problem against Darley.
PREDICTION: Ballarat
at Maddingley Park, Saturday at 2.15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 16, 2022 - Darley 15.16 (106) d Bacchus Marsh (96)
Form and ladder position often goes out the window when these two sides meet, with Bacchus Marsh hopeful that is the case this season.
The Cobras will field five Talent League players as they look to forget about the round one thumping at the hands of Sebastopol.
Bacchus Marsh ruck Luke Goertz was flawless in the defeat against Arnold Kirby and could be in for a big performance on Saturday.
For the Devils, they showed no signs of slowing down in round one despite losing two of their most important players over the off-season.
Instead, Darley's depth starred as countless players popped up to fill the void left by Nick Rodda and Dylan Landt.
The only question that remains for Darley is consistency, but the Devils should take home bragging rights in the derby.
PREDICTION: Darley
at Eastern Oval, Saturday at 2.15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 5, 2022 - East Point 22.11 (143) d Melton South 15.14 (104)
East Point had to wait an extra week for its BFNL season to get underway, but that does not worry playing manager Jackson Merrett one bit.
Merrett will coach from the sidelines due to a hand injury sustained over the pre-season, but the Roos gun is expected to be back within the next month.
Despite missing their leader, the Roos head into Saturday's Eastern Oval clash as red-hot favourites against Melton South.
REVEALED: Top 10 BFNL Fantasy price-tags in 2023
The Panthers season started with a 161-point drubbing against cross-town rivals Melton.
Co-coaches Jason Hamilton and Ryan Hoy know they are coming from a long way back, but they were hopeful the round one result was not a sign of things to come.
Melton South will unveil Kelsey Rameka and Mitch Caddy as it looks to bounce back.
PREDICTION: East Point
at Clarke Oval, Saturday at 2.15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 16, 2022 - Sunbury 9.14 (68) d Melton 8.5 (53)
Sunbury was tipped to rise this season and wasted no time in living up to the hype by recording a come-from-behind win over North Ballarat in round one.
However, the Lions' round two opponent is an entirely different challenge.
Cody Brand showed how important his presence up forward is for the Lions against the Roosters, but if they have access to Jake Sutton (Essendon VFL), who has been named for Sunbury, then it could be one of the most damaging forwardlines in the league.
BY THE NUMBERS: All the stats from round one of the BFNL
Melton began its season with a 161-point win over the Panthers, with the Bloods able to flex their muscle and show how dominant they can be.
Whether or not it means they head into the Sunbury clash with a false sense of security remains to be seen, but it was the Lions who claimed the four points last time these two sides met.
It will be a high-quality game at Clarke Oval and the perfect chance for Sunbury to make a statement.
PREDICTION: Sunbury
at City Oval, Saturday at 2.15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 9, 2022 - Redan 11.17 (83) d North Ballarat 12.8 (80)
North Ballarat fell short against finals hopefuls Sunbury in round one and will want to avoid doing the same against another finals hopeful in Redan in round two.
Roosters coach Brendan McCartney was not panicking following the 11-point defeat.
"We're going to be pretty competitive in every game we play this year," McCartney said.
"I think we were beaten by the better team in the end.
"Sunbury dealt with the last quarter better than us but we were right in it."
Redan kicked off its season in style with a 92-point win over Lake Wendouree, but that result was to be expected.
The Lions triumphed against the Roosters last season in a three-point win and would be sitting on a 2-0 start if they did so again on Saturday.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.