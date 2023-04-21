A Wendouree man has faced court for a number of child sexual offences relating to three complainants over several months.
Robert Miller, 40, faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday with involving a child in the production of abuse material, encouraging sexual activity of a child under 16, and using a carriage service to transmit indecent material among his charges.
Four charges relating to the first complainant are alleged to have occurred in Ballarat between September 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022, when authorities say Miller intentionally involved a child in the production of abuse material and sent indecent material.
According to court documents seen by The Courier, authorities allege Miller "encouraged a child under the age of 16 years to engage in, or be involved in, a sexual activity in circumstances where the accused seeks or gets sexual arousal or sexual gratification from ... sexual activity that is encouraged".
It is also alleged he engaged in sexual activity in the presence of a child under 16 "contrary to community standards of acceptable conduct".
Four more of the same charges relate to another complainant, and were alleged to have occurred in Ballarat between December 1, 2021, and January 31, 2022.
Miller is also charged with encouraging a child under the age of 16 years to engage in sexual activity in Ballarat between November 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021, relating to a third complainant.
It is also alleged the accused knowingly possessed child abuse material on April 15, 2022.
Miller is set to enter a plea on July 27 when the matter returns to court.
Affected by this story? There is help available. You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292. Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.
