The Courier
Home/Sport/CHFL

CHFL 2023 round 1 previews, teams and who is new

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated April 21 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The CHFL is back and better than ever. File photo
The CHFL is back and better than ever. File photo

Central Highlands Football League season kicks off on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.