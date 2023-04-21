Central Highlands Football League season kicks off on Saturday.
Gordon will begin the season against Daylesford on Saturday without six premiership players.
Mick Nolan, Tye Murphy, Luke Gunnell, Brad Hallam, Brad Horsham and Jaymes Gorman will be missing from the line-up which launches the Eagles' title defence.
Hallam has retired and Horsham is playing with Carisbrook, but there is every chance the remaining four will be back in the line-up not too far into the campaign.
Gorman is starting the season in the reserves after a late start to the pre-season, while Nolan indicated some time ago he would most likely be a late starter as well.
Veteran duo Murphy and Gunnell have been uncertain as to whether they will play on, with coach Adam Toohey leaving them all the time they need before making a call.
Gordon has named recruits North Ballarat City premiership Jarryd Graham (Rupanyup), Jess Lampi (Maiden Gully YCW) and Frank Violi (Nyah Nyah West United). They headlined a limited recruiting campaign by the Eagles.
The other big change will be the debut of star forward Adam Toohey as a solo senior head coach after working alongside Ron Watt, who is now coaching St Joseph's in Geelong, in the premiership year.
A highlight of the day will be the unfurling of Gordon's premiership flag - its first since 1988 - before the start of the senior match.
Like all clubs across the competition, Daylesford will have plenty of new faces, but will be missing three of its biggers players Ben Jones, Xavier Walsh and Toby Maher owing to a wedding
Recruits Lucas Hall (East Malvern), Luke Said (Trentham), Joel Brown (Trentham), Jared Hall (Hawthorn AFC), brothers Matthew Smith and Aaron Smith (North Footscray), Tyson Dellanno (Redan), Mitch Steen (Trentham), Tom Hunt (Lake Wendouree) and former premiership player Jesse Browne will face Gordon in a tough first-up assignment for the Bulldogs.
As much as Daylesford would like to give this game a shake, it is hard to imagine it happening.
SELECTION: Eagles
B: S.Griffiths, G.Clifford, M.Gunnell
HB: R.Clampit, H.Biggs, B.Schiltz
C: Z.Ryan, B.Frazer, B.Griffiths
HF: J.Clampit, M.Griffiths, A.Toohey
F: C.Ascough, B.Sutcliffe, E.Crackel
R: J.Lampi, J.Graham, R.Ranieri
Int: C.Reynolds, C.Winter, L.Blazko, F.Violi, N.Newman, L.Reynolds
NEW: Jarryd Graham (Rupanyup), Jess Lampi (Maiden Gully YCW), Frank Violi (Nyah Nyah West United)
B: A.Smith, J.Browne, S.Naylor
HB: M.Smith, J.Evans, T.Nesbitt
C: J.Hall, L.Jones, X.Walsh
HF: H.Jarrad, T.Hunt, L.Said
F: T.Conroy, A.Pasahidis, L.Hall
R: J.Brown, C.Peart, M.Steen
Int: J.French, T.Dellanno, J.Whelan, J.Cummings
NEW: Lucas Hall (East Malvern), Tom Hunt (Lake Wendouree) Luke Said (Trentham), Joel Brown (Trentham), Jared Hall Hawthorn AFC), Matthew Smith (North Footscray), Aaron Smith (North Footscray), Mitch Steen (Carngham-Linton), Tyson Dellanno (Redan) Jesse Browne.
This match-up promises so much.
Everyone wants to know how good Carngham-Linton will be.
This game will not tell the whole story, but it will provide a guide as to what can be expected from the Saints.
With the recruiting they have done, the pressure is on Clayton Scoble and his boys.
They have no choice but to improve.
The question is, how much will they improve and where will take them by way of wins and ladder positions.
Can they provide a huge shock and roll arch-rival Skipton under lights?
These two clubs go way back and once again it is a fitting way for these clubs to launch a new season.
Skipton has not brought in a lot of new blood, but what do have is a quality line-up that led them into last year's finals still intact.
An early bonus is the naming of Jack Peeters, who is back from a serious knee injury earlier than many expected.
The Emus ooze class and they will be keen to silence the Saints supporters as quickly as possible,
SELECTION: Emus
B: N.Olver, J.Peeters, J.Peters
HB: S.Romeril, K.White, J.Draffin
C: J.Maddock, T.Hughes, S.Willian
HF: D.Foley, J.McClure, B.Stevens
F: R.Monument, A.Pitson, L.Stranks
R: P.Graham, D.Kilpatrick, M.Gilbert
Int: J.Robson, M.Romeril, J.Wilson, N.Strangio
NEW: Baden Stevens (Sebastopol) Nick Strangio (Bacchus Marsh) Jack Wilson (Cobram)
B: M.Richardson, J.Stalker, A.Mcpherson
HB: W.Bruty, B.Doolan, K.Raven
C: B.Benson, N.O'Brien, T.Clark
HF: J.O'Brien, H.Butler, T.Raven
F: M.Knight, J.Foley, B.McDonald
R: J.Savige, T.Scoble, D.O'Brien
Int: T.Sarah, J.O'Brien, J.Richardson, C.Lloyd
NEW: Nick O'Brien (Strathmore), Dean O'Brien (Strathmore) Matt Knight (Strathmore), Harry Butler and Austin McPherson (Ballarat Swans), Brodie Doolan (Lismore-Derrinallum), Tom Clark (East Point/VAFA), Brad McDonald (QAFL), Tyson Scoble and Ted O'Brien (Redan), Charlie Lloyd (Lake Wendouree) and Michael Richardson (VAFA).
Springbank starts a clear-cut favourite to start the new season on a winning note.
The Tigers are down on firepower in attack through player losses (Zak Bozanich and Connor Parkin), injury to Chris Quinlan and the unavailability of Stephen Staunton.
They are going to lean on Todd Finco in this area, but will have to dig much deeper than that.
Springbank's midfield is among the best in the competition, made even stronger this season by the arrival of highly credentialed Brant Haintz.
Strong family ties have lured Haintz to the Tigers - something which makes him all the more dangerous.
Beaufort has recruited well.
Ryan Luke has created excitement in the Crows camp, but they have also picked up players with strong backgrounds to give added support to a line-up which already has a good mix of youth and experience.
Beaufort will have its fingers crossed that it can keep the bulk of its frontline players on the park and not run into trouble.
Springbank does look a little vulnerable, but not enough to leave the door ajar for the Crows.
SELECTION: Tigers
B: F.Donegan, R.Maher, K.Kennedy
HB: M.Lakey, I.Pertzel, S.Donegan
C: F.Toose, B.Haintz, H.Twaits
HF: J.Curran, B.Maher, J.Curran
F: J.Maher, A.Challis, T.Finco
R: J.Thompson, K.Maher, P.Glanford
Int: B.Ronan, C.Vaughan, C.Ronan, J.White
NEW: Connor Ronan (Dunnstown), Brant Haintz (St Joseph's), Fletcher Toose (North Ballarat), James Curran (North Ballarat), Jarrod Curran (North Ballarat)
B: M.Jenkins, J.Watkins, T.McKenzie
HB: R.Luke, B.Thomas, C.Mahony
C: L.Cox, T.Stubbs, R.Henderson
HF: N.Leckie, T.Haase, D.Jones
F: L.McLinden, L.Murray, H.Slater
R: J.McDermott, M.Wilson, M.Jolly
Int: A.Gerrard, T.Miller, C.Smith, S.Brown
NEW: Ryan Luke (North Ballarat), Joe Watkins (Taylors Lake), Trent Miller (Skipton), Tim Stubbs (Dunnstown), Riley Henderson (Sebastopol), Matt Wilson (North Ballarat), Hayden Slater (Kew), Mitch Jolly (Sebastopol)
This a toss of a coin.
Bungaree won this battle last year - a result which would ultimately cost the Grasshoppers a finals berth.
It again potentially carries the same weight, given the tight contest that is again expected for places in the top eight.
Each side has introduced a significant amount of new blood.
Michael Lockyer and Connor Parkin will be important for the Grasshoppers, which are looking for more midfield drive and then a better conversion rate inside 50m.
They largely have a new-look attack and have also focused on getting run out of defence.
Bungaree has changes across the board.
Ben Simpson and Joel Mahar are names that jump out, but coach Ryan Waight now has much more flexibility
There are so many unknowns - a line which can be used for every side in the opening round.
SELECTION: Demons
B: T.Fagg, D.Jones, S.Worden
HB: M.Brehaut, Z.Attard, Z.Priddle
C: B.Harris, A.Gercovich, L.Philp
HF: K.Hayes, J.Morgan, C.Parkin
F: M.McLaughlin, E.Denouden, M.Riding
R: D.Christie, M.Lockyer, M.Aikman
Int: C.Anderson, P.Haberfield, J.Ford, M.Campana
NEW: Rokewood-Corindhap: Connor Parkin (Springbank), Kyle Hayes (Redan), Jackson Ford (Ballarat Swans), Max Campana (Ballarat Swans), Patrick Haberfield (Koroit), Michael Lockyer (Lismore-Derrinallum), Declan Kones (East Point), Zane Attard (senior debut)
B: L.Fitzpatrick, J.Gallagher, T.Gough
HB: A.Browning, D.Murphy, N.Browning
C: J.Murphy, L.Thornton, A.Milroy
HF: A.Ross, S.Butler, B.Simpson
F: T.Elliott, I.Quick, J.Butler
R: J.Mahar, M.Geary, R.Emerson-Jones
Int: S.Cooper, B.Dodd, M.Lawless, B.Willian
NEW: Ben Simpson (South Barwon), Joel Mahar (East Point), Simon Butler (Sebastopol), Sam Cooper (East Point), Liam Fitzpatrick (Ainslie, ACT/East Ballarat), Isaac Quick (East Point), Joel Gallagher (East Point) and Robbie Emerson-Jones (Lake Wendouree).
With each looking to climb the ladder and within touch of the top eight, this game offers a golden opportunity to get premiership points.
Only one win separated them at the end of last year and while that ultimately is all that counts, Clunes looked better than that margin might suggest.
Clunes was physically undermanned last year, but they have added some size and that should be of assistance to the likes of Josh Thompson, Nick Clarke and key forward John Fazio.
Fazio often had to play out of weight division, but still did plenty of damage.
Creswick is sure to have some spring its step with coach Paul Borchers in charge for the first time.
They have some livewires such as Lleyton Scheele, but might lack the size down the spine to match it with Clunes.
SELECTION: Magpies
B: L.Wrigley, M.Wrigley, D.Coon
HB: D.Robertson, N.Clarke, D.Bulluss
C: A.Bowd, J.Simson, J.Fazio
HF: J.Robertson, J.Thomas, A.Riches
F: D.Fazio, T.Muir, C.Newton
R: M.Kasparian, J.Thompson, M.Paramonov
Int: N.Wrigley, B.Davidson, J.Chatham, R.Thompson
NEW: John Simson (Old Geelong), Matthew Kasparian (Modewarre), Matt Wrigley (returning after season off), Mark Paramonov (North Geelong)
B: E.Henderson, B.Cochrane, J.McIntyre
HB: N.Strugnell, N.Pantzidis, Z.Gladman
C: B.Plover, A.Sedgwick, R.Knowles
HF: R.Pearson, R.Cox, J.Deighton
F: L.Blake, B.Munro, D.Whitfield
R: J.Anagnostou, L.Scheele, T.Scott
Int: L.McKenzie, C.Robinson, S.McKeegan, M.Phillips
NEW: Nick Pantzidis (Buninyong), Jarrod McIntyre (WRFL)
Buninyong was slow to get going last year.
Do not expect the same this time around.
The Bombers will have learnt by that lesson and can give their season the perfect start if they hit their straps.
They have worked to ensure they not only play finals again, but go further than last season's week one loss.
Dunnstown will be as determined as anyone to build on what was a big 2022.
The Towner did a great job to be a top four team last year.
It gets even harder this season to stay there.
They go in with minimal changes and with a few players better prepared.
This encounter has the potential to be close.
SELECTION: Towners
B: G.Lovett, M.Warner, D.Wynd
HB: L.Cullen, D.Sliwa, A.Hart
C: B.Marchant, M.Arnold, L.Burbidge
HF: L.Stewart, J.Morgan, N.Shell
F: J.Forth Bligh, M.Turner, J.Milgate
R: D.Westblade, J.Rodgers, H.Donald
Int: L.Atkinson, F.Hunt, J.Robertson, D.Kelly
NEW: Jude Forth-Bligh (Russells Creek), Joe Milgate (Minyip-Murtoa), Damien Wynd (Allansford), Daniel Westblade (Lismore-Derrinallum)
B: B.Leonard, B.Collins, P.Britt
HB: B.Cracknell, J.Calvitto, M.Djordjevic
C: L.Taylor, R.Adams, J.Learmonth
HF: W.Henderson, J.Leonard, R.Walsh
F: C.Tangey, T.Wardell, A.Caligiuri
R: S.Forbes, K.Dickson, F.Stevenson
Int: D.Simpkin, M.Henderson, S.Greaney, B.Murphy, N.Duggan
NEW: Josh Calvitto (Bacchus Marsh), Ryan Walsh (East Point)
There are three match-ups this round which even this early have a big bearing on the shape of the top eight - especially fifth to eighth.
The others are Rokewood-Corindhap v Bungaree and Buninyong v Dunnstown.
All are what are often described as eight-point games.
Learmonth was far better than Newlyn in 2022, but that has potentially changed.
With the recruiting Newlyn has done, the Cats are being touted as a big mover.
If any side is going burst out of the bottom bracket it is Newlyn.
The bulk of its recruits are lining up and in front of a home crowd are going to be jumping out of their skin to win first-up for new coach Marcus Darmody.
This is also an important year for Learmonth.
After ending its finals drought, it is crucial it goes on with the job.
The Lakies will be better for that experience and with coach Jake Dunne among newcomers will be ready for whatever Newlyn throws at it.
SELECTION: Lakies
B: D.Hardy, W.Carter, S.Murphy-McKay
HB: T.Carey, J.Labbett, S.Willmott
C: J.Milne, N.Carter, D.Fishwick
HF: C.Giampaolo, D.Wehrung, M.Darmody
F: M.Tilley, J.Starcevich, C.Currie
R: J.Fryar, M.Rogers, E.Currie
Int: L.Gill, M.Cosgrave, K.Prendergast, L.Prendergast
NEW: Callum Currie (Torquay), Chris Giampaolo (Rosebud), Jackson Starcevich (North Heidelberg), Ethan Currie (Casterton Sandford), Nick Carter (Northcote Park), Dom Hardy (Pinjarra Tigers), Kingsley Prendergast (Ballarat Swans), Matt Rogers (Casterton-Sandford)
B: C.Smith, J.Graham, M.Harbour
HB: T.Hall, J.Laidlaw, D.Harberger
C: J.Rae, B.Powell, N.Gittings
HF: M.Judd, L.Hallett, M.Rowe
F: P.Norman, D.Folkes, J.Dunne
R: K.Swan, W.Green, C.Kimber
Int: N.Martin, H.Crawley, J.Crilly, J.Treweek
NEW: Cam Kimber (Stawell Warriors), Luke Hallett (Daylesford), Jake Dunne (Ballarat Swans), Dylan Harberger (Maryborough)
Ballan could not find a more difficult first-up assignment.
New coach Shannan Broadbent is going to find out quickly what the measuring stick is in the CHFL.
The Blues have added some needed experience and fresh legs to bolster their ranks, but it will be too much for them to threaten Hepburn.
The Burra have bolstered an already talented list, with coach Mitch Banner like to do a little bit of experimenting before fully settling on how his side looks with his additions.
Hepburn was right up with the best last year and it is strong this season.
There's some debate whether Hepburn can claim to be premiership favourite.
Whatever, it is going to be in the thick of the premiership race.
SELECTION: Burras
B: S.Long, C.Micallef, H.Thompson
HB: H.Bongart, L.Conlan, J.Homewood
C: A.Bongart, H.Lyle, J.Kurzman
HF: E.Shaw, R.Bongart, S.Crea
F: M.Yates, T.Laurie, E.Kennedy
R: D.Trickey, T.Trickey, S.Pye
Int: J.Bidwell, J.Jarvis, T.Cox, D.Stretton
NEW: Shane Long (Deer Park), David Stretton (South Barwon), Jackson Kurzman (Western Eagles), Sam Crea (Bacchus Marsh), Marc Yates (Werribee Centrals), Stefan Pye (Watchem-Birchip), Jack Jarvis (Bacchus Marsh), Ethan Kennedy (Waubra)
B: H.Rodgers, J.Barnes, J.Grant
HB: M.Notman, J.Wallesz, R.Jenkins
C: B.McKay, M.McKay, F.Anscombe
HF: D.O'Halloran, J.Hogan, R.Ferraro
F: A.McKay, M.Banner, B.Pedretti
R: J.Carrick, S.Tighe, N.Johns
Int: B.Yanner, S.Harraghy, B.Coffey, Q.Butt
NEW: Matthew Notman (Melton South), Finn Anscombe (Newcomb), Jackson Carrick (South Barwon), Quade Butt (Bacchus Marsh), Bryce Coffey (Maldon)
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
