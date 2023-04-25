A man who told police he punched a stranger because he was angry the man made sexual comments about his mother been told by a magistrate it was no excuse.
The Ballarat Magistrates' Court heard accused Jordan Learmount was on a night out at The Deck Ballarat on March 27, 2022, when the evening soured.
"[Mum] had just been bottled at The Deck by my ex-girlfriends cousin," the 22-year-old told police.
"I was limping, as I had just been thrown down the stairs out of The Deck."
The accused walked along Armstrong Street from the venue towards the hospital to visit his injured mother when he encountered the victim about 12.30am.
"A fella had stopped me and asked me what was wrong, and I asked him for a smoke, and then I turned around and proceeded to tell him what had happened and that I had been thrown down the stairs and was going to see my mum," Learmount told authorities.
"He turned around and his response was, 'once she's out of hospital tell her to give me a ring and I'll fix her up'.
"I told him to take it back and he started ... getting up in my face. That's when I grabbed him, and it escalated from there."
Learmount threw the man's vape across the road and when he went to pick it up, the accused started punching him.
The 22-year-old told police while he couldn't remember what happened, he thought he threw the first punch because of what the man said.
"I was just swinging and I couldn't actually see where I was punching," he said.
"I did have blood somewhere on my face. Literally that's all I remember from that night.
"I was just angry, as anyone would be if someone said something like that about their mother."
The victim went to the Eureka Medical Centre the following day with "significant, but not gross" injuries.
The court heard across the evening Learmouth had eight Woodstock pre-mix drinks, two Jack Daniel's, a Cruiser, and six shots.
He represented himself in court and pleaded guilty to one charges of recklessly causing injury.
Magistrate Ron Saines said it was "completely unnecessary violence" and warned him that any similar offending in future could result in jail time or being banned from licensed venues.
"I accept he made ... remarks to you about your mother. I accept you're allowed to be angry but that does not justify physical violence," Mr Saines said.
"The courts denounce people, particularly men, who say, 'I got angry and that's why I did it'.
"Being angry is not an excuse."
Learmouth was fined $800, and ordered to pay $87.20 in court costs.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.