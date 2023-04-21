Details have emerged over the June stabbing of a man near the Little Bridge Street bus shelters and the search for the two other men accused of the crime which followed.
About 1.15pm on June 9 last year, the 56-year-old victim was at the toilets between the Coles supermarket carpark and Bridge Mall on Little Bridge Street when a "heated discussion" between he and the accused, 20-year-old Jake Kelly and 26-year-old Kayne Miunday, ensued.
The victim asked Kelly: "Are you f***ing right mate?"
Kelly replied: "Tie your bloody dog up."
At the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Friday, prosecutor Glenn Mohammed told the court the trio began to walk towards the bus shelters when their argument turned physical.
"The accused and co-accused began punching and wrestling the victim. The victim recalls headbutting the co-accused. [Kelly] swung a glass alcohol Broo stubby at the victim numerous times," he said.
"[Miunday] removed a knife from his pants, which was described as an army style knife with a black handle.
"[Miunday] lunged at the victim with the knife numerous times, waving the knife in a slashing motion towards the victim's body. [Miunday] stabbed the victim to his left hand with the blade penetrating through his hand."
The two men fled the scene and running through Bridge Mall, and Norwich Plaza towards Big W on Curtis Street.
Their 56-year-old victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.
The court heard authorities collected the Broo stubby from the scene and found DNA evidence on the bottle was "100 billion times for likely" [Miunday] was "a contributor".
CCTV footage showing the accused and co-accused was released to the media and witnesses were requested to contact CrimeStoppers, which received mobile phone footage of the assault, showing the assault.
On September 21, about 9am, authorities executed a search warrant at Wendouree home and caught the accused men running through the property and to hide in a rear room.
Kelly appeared in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Friday pleading guilty to related charges. Miunday entered a guilty plea for his charges on May 19.
Magistrate Ron Saines on Friday said it was appropriate for the men to be sentenced at the same time.
The matter will return on May 19.
