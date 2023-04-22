A major development in Smythesdale would see a new supermarket, medical centre, gymnasium, retail shops and hospitality venues.
A planning application for the $8 million development, at 34-40 Brooke Street, is being advertised with the Golden Plains Shire Council.
The proposed development includes a 1670 square-metre supermarket and associated bottle shop, 113 square-metre cafe, 615 square-metres of retail space - including the medical centre - and a 310-square metre gym.
It would replace the current supermarket.
An on-site car park with 65 parking spaces is planned.
As part of the development, it is proposed to partially demolish the derelict commercial building located on 34 Brooke Street.
Part of the building would be reconstructed and incorporated into the overall design response.
"The retention of the front part of this building is considered to be an important part of the redevelopment of the land given the contributory status of the building, despite the challenges that will be faced with the retention and reconstruction. This is due to the fact that the building is in such poor condition," the planning application says.
The site is affected by a Heritage Overlay and a permit is required for the partial demolition and construction of building and works.
The proposal includes the removal of vegetation from the site, of which four trees trigger a planning permit for removal.
"Of the trees proposed to be removed, only one is considered to be a high arboricultural value. This is a Victorian Eurabbie (tree nine) and whilst it is recommended for retention, the proposal seeks to remove this tree and this is considered to be appropriate in the context of the redevelopment of the site," the planning application says.
The tree is not on any significant tree register, it is setback from the frontage and it will be replaced.
In conclusion, the planning application states "it is submitted the proposed mixed use development is highly consistent with the Planning Scheme objectives and strategies as demonstrated in this report and it provides a net community benefit. It is therefore considered that a planning permit should be issued for the proposal".
The Golden Plains Shire Council adopted its Northern Streetscapes Framework Plan in April 2022 to update Smythesdale's main streetscape. Concept plans show two new pedestrian crossings on Brooke Street.
The main street's speed limit will soon be reduced from 60km/h to 50km/h after residents petitioned the council and VicRoads for the drop.
