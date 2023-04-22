One of Sebastopol's biggest public spaces has been given a serious revamp.
MR Power Park occupies most of a huge triangle of land bordering Grant, Crown and Morgan streets on the southern outskirts of Ballarat - and now has seniors-friendly exercise equipment, a youth space with a skate park, a 3x3 basketball court, AFL goalposts, new toilets and barbecues.
And if you're wondering why the skatepark has a table and chairs in the middle, well, the answer is they're not really made for sitting.
"That set of metal table and chairs is purely for skating on," Wendouree State Labor MP Juliana Addison said.
"As part of the community feedback we had for this park, this is what the kids said they wanted.
"It's something where kids can slide their boards along. It's purpose-built.
"The whole park has been carefully designed to give people different surfaces and angles to do tricks - and to be creative on their skateboards and scooters."
She said together with 3x3 basketball - which is also now an Olympic sport - the facilities at the park gave locals a grassroots pathway to elite competition.
"This really is a cracker of a project because as we were doing the launch today I met some kids who said they chose to go to this park everyday," Ms Addison said.
"It is getting kids away from screens.
"I also met a beautiful grandmother in her traditional Indian sari who was using the exercise equipment with her granddaughter.
"I also met a young mum who came from another suburb to have a birthday party in the park.
"Seeing all this just made my heart sing."
"This is why we do what we do."
The project was funded with $440,000 from the State Government and $300,000 from the City of Ballarat.
The equipment and facilities upgrade is separate to a $6 million project to create a basin at the same park with connected wetlands and a boardwalk.
Mayor Des Hudson said the basin was not finished yet, but would help collect the neighbourhood's excess stormwater.
"MR Power Park is becoming a significant destination for the people of Sebastopol and beyond, with so many opportunities for recreation," the South ward councillor said.
"It was a decommissioned trotting track and just sat as an open space for years.
"The adventure playground came online about 18 months ago.
"There is still open space for non-structure sports, but it was great to see a bunch of kids lining up a few weeks ago as the temporary construction fencing was being taken down at the skatepark.
"The kids were using it within seconds.
"That's what we want to see."
The City of Ballarat held community consultation sessions at the park in early 2017.
Separate work to widen and raise the level of Morgan Street (between Crown and Grant streets) is also due to happen this year.
The reserve was named after former Borough of Sebastopol councillor Max Power, who served as mayor from 1975-1977.
The project is one of 13 funded under the Spotlight on Sebastopol program and decided by a community reference panel.
Others have included the planting of 1300 trees across the suburb, new lighting at St George Reserve, a community garden and murals.
Ms Addison said she wanted to credit Eureka State Labor MP Michaela Settle with starting work on the park.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
