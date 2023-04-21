The region's new homes will increasingly be built with sustainability in mind as homeowners prioritise energy-efficient choices good for the planet - and their hip pocket.
Ballarat Renewable Energy and Zero Emissions (BREAZE) will hold a free forum on Sunday for people looking to build a home that results in lower carbon emissions and is cheaper to run.
It's the one of the biggest responses to an information forum the group has received, with over 100 people registered so far.
"There's probably a couple of drivers. One is that the tide is really changing in terms of awareness about climate change and the urgency of doing something about it," BREAZE's Sally Missing told The Courier.
"The other factor is really the rising cost of power bills, and increasing awareness that putting in the right appliances, for example, can really make a difference to your power bills."
Forum speaker, builder and thermal assessor Jeremy Spencer said over time most solutions had become more affordable, looking to solar panels, heat pump technology, and induction cook tops as examples.
"Ten years ago, it was a reasonable argument to say, 'oh, this is a nice to have, but it's not worth it, it doesn't give me the payback. The bang for buck isn't there'," he said.
"We now have the know-how and the technology is out there, and the price points are right, to put all these things together and produce a home that does pretty much produce as much power over the year as the home uses.
"You don't need to be blazing a new trail to do this. This is something that thousands of homes across Australia are already doing. I would say if you're not considering these things in a new home ... it's going to affect your resale value later on."
Victorian legislation will change in October requiring new builds to have a '7 star' NatHERS (Nationwide House Energy Ratings Scheme) rating.
Mr Spencer noted double-glazed windows were one solution which improved a home's energy efficiency but was yet to catch up in terms of affordability.
"In meeting that seven stars, one of the easiest ways to meet it is to go double-glazing on the windows. At the moment, there's a price impact for doing that but if you look overseas, where double-glazing is the norm, it's very hard to find single-glazed windows at all. Prices are a lot cheaper," he said.
"That is really the one big ticket item that's still expensive. I expect that to come down over time."
The forum will be held on Sunday April 23 from 1pm to 3pm at the Ballaarat Mechanics' Institute. Book for free at eventbrite.
