Reopening the Bridge Mall to traffic could cost another $3.6 million on top of the $15 million already budgeted, as inflation continues to plague projects big and small.
The City of Ballarat fully committed to reopening the mall in 2021, as part of the massive Bakery Hill Urban Renewal Plan - councillors agreed to a $15 million budget, with traffic to flow eastward from Grenville Street.
The entire project will include a one-way street, outdoor furniture and landscaping, and redesigning the Grenville Street entrance, and is expected to take 12 to 18 months to build.
Some features, like personalised bricks, would be moved to Grenville Street, while bluestone from the former Delacombe saleyards will be used as paving along the road, and a "portal" window to the Yarrowee River would be opened on Coliseum Walk.
A separate tender went out for a large playground on the southern side of the mall, and there are also planned upgrades to the troubled Little Bridge Street bus stop and "business and property owner support" as part of the $15 million commitment.
Speaking at the launch of the initial designs in July 2022, then-mayor Daniel Moloney said he was confident there would be tenderers for the project, and it would be "tightly scoped" to avoid going over budget, after reports it could cost up to $17.6 million to fully complete.
He said at the time disruption to traders, particularly for Christmas shopping, would be minimised, and the project would be fully complete well before the Commonwealth Games begin in March 2026.
According to the City of Ballarat's April council meeting agenda, council officers have recommended a tender be awarded to Melbourne-based 2Construct Pty Ltd for the main construction works, which beat out the only other tender offer.
The $15 million initial budget, which was decided in 2019, has been affected by the dire inflationary economic situation, the agenda notes.
"Completion of the final design package has taken more time and technical expertise than originally envisaged, whilst construction costs generally across the industry have significantly increased above 2019 levels," it states.
"The total costs to completion, considering costs incurred to date, allocation for a playspace (separate tender), contribution towards upgrades to Little Bridge Street bus interchange; community engagement and business and property owner support; and the proposed construction tender (this report) take the total project budget to $18,600,000 (ex GST).
"Over 4 years this represents an escalation of ~6% (sic) of the original nominal project value per annum, significantly less than the general market escalation for construction projects over recent time."
This would mean council would need to borrow another $3.6 million in the 2024-25 budget to pay for the works, the agenda states.
"Such an approach of borrowing in 24/25 aligns to the expected timing of final payments for the project and also allows more time to identify other savings that may avoid the need to borrow in the 24/25 year. This can be reassessed during the 2024/25 Budget process," it states.
It's hoped reopening the mall to traffic would encourage more people to visit the area, boosting the economic fortunes for businesses after years of downturn and poor safety perceptions.
However, the expected disruption has already led to some businesses shutting down and leaving the mall.
Councillors will vote on the tender and the proposed loan at the next meeting on Wednesday, April 26.
