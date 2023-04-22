The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime

Hepburn Springs axe, gun robbers sentenced in County Court

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
April 23 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat County Court. File photo.
Ballarat County Court. File photo.

A pair brought together by drug use and driven to commit a "random" armed robbery to fuel their addictions have been sentenced in the County Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.