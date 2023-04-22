A pair brought together by drug use and driven to commit a "random" armed robbery to fuel their addictions have been sentenced in the County Court.
Maxwell Dummelow, 22, and David Tui Tewhare, 32, robbed two victims of their mobile phones, access numbers and wallets on the morning of July 26, 2022 as they waited to start work in Hepburn Springs.
Dummelow held an axe. Tewhare held a swan-off shotgun.
"The victims were not known to you so your selection of them was a random one. The offending was not sophisticated ... and the value of the stolen property was insubstantial," Judge Sarah Dawes said in sentencing on Friday.
"The fact that this offending was conducted by you, in the company of each other, is an additional aggravating feature.
"There must have been some premeditation for the armed robbery but it does not appear extensive.
"I have concluded there is no disparity in your roles although they are slightly different ... It appears your motivation for offending was driven by your drug addiction.
"There is no dispute the victims would have been terrified."
The next day, on July 27, police executed a search warrant at a Sebastopol address and found Dummelow and Tewhare sitting on a couch inside, with the gun tucked behind couch cushions and the axe leaning against a wall nearby.
A bag belonging to Tewhare was seized in the search and authorities found the ID cards belonging to the workers inside, as well as two plastic bags of methylamphetamine weighing 2.28 grams and 2.26 grams respectively - a traffickable amount Judge Dawes accepted was for personal use.
Both Dummelow and Tewhare were on bail for other offences at the time, and regularly using methylamphetamine, GHB and heroin.
"Your moral culpability in the commission of this offence is similar," Judge Dawes said.
"There is a difference in your criminal background in that you, Maxwell Dummelow, have regularly appeared before the courts for many years whereas you, Tui Tehware, have not.
"However, Maxwell, you are a young offender and rehabilitation remains a relevant consideration in the sentencing mix.
"Tui Tewhare your risk of deportation [as a New Zealander] is a highly relevant sentencing consideration."
The court heard Tewhare had a positive work record and had periods of abstinence amid his struggle with drugs.
"You appeared to be on a positive trajectory ... regrettably your drug use resumed and your engagement with negative social peers increased," Judge Dawes said.
"At the time of the offending you had again become homeless. Your drug use resulted in being in the company of the co-accused."
Tewhare was sentenced to three years and nine months jail with a non-parole period of two years and six months.
"The protection of the community in the long term will be more likely if you are prepared to engage with rehabilitation," the judge told him.
The court heard Dummelow had a long history of drug use, starting with cannabis at age 13 and methylamphetamine by year 9.
Judge Dawes said she hoped becoming a father recently had improved his "motivation to deal with [his] drug addiction issues".
"It is regrettable that you reverted to your illicit substance use during your partner's pregnancy," she said.
"Being unable to see your baby daughter has weighed heavily on you."
Dummelow was sentenced to three years and five months jail with a non-parole period of two years and one month.
The court heard the 22-year-old hoped to return to work upon his release.
"These prosocial supports will certainly assist you to achieve your goals for a better life although maintaining a drug free life is critical if you are to be successful," the judge told him.
The maximum jail time for armed robbery is 25 years.
