Every year players with special qualities find their way to the Central Highlands Football League.
There might be someone with AFL or VFL experience, or a decorated country or metropolitan record.
This season the quality of recruits in the CHFL is as strong as it has ever been with newcomers fitting each category.
So who of all the recruits will be stand-outs - perhaps the catalyst for a premiership or the Geoff Taylor Medallist as the competition's best and fairest?
Or maybe they will simply be high quality players who make a significant contribution.
Here are 10 players to watch:
NICK O'BRIEN (Carngham-Linton): He was drafted by Essendon in 2011 and managed 14 games in the toughest of times for the Bombers. He returned to the Saints as a 29-year-old and has already shown in the pre-season his impact will be significant.
BRANT HAINTZ (Springbank): Joins the Tigers as their marquee recruit with an outstanding record with St Joseph's in Geelong. Big things expected of him in an already strong midfield.
MICHAEL LOCKYER (Rokewood-Corindhap): He arrives as a century goalkicker with Lismore-Derrinallum, but the Grasshoppers are excited by what offers as a smooth moving midfielder.
RYAN LUKE (Beaufort): A big pick up for the Crows, joining several former North Ballarat teammates. While midfielders are always high priorities for clubs, Luke provides something different as a long-time defender, providing some solidarity where needed most by a team coming off a tough year.
CAM KIMBER (Learmonth): The Stawell Warriors veteran will add experience and depth to the Lakies' midfield as they try to establish themselves as a genuine force.
CALLUM CURRIE (Newlyn): A versatile player who will have the ability to fill a number of roles for the Cats. Has always been able to accumulate possessions with relative ease.
AIDEN DOMIC (Buninyong): One of several VFL experienced players to join the CHFL this year. A dynamic youngster with a lot to offer.
JOEL MAHAR (Bungaree): He is back where he has already made a name for himself - a little older, but much wiser for his time with East Point.
WILL COLLIS (Clunes): Highly regarded Sydney Swans VFL player. The Magpies might not see a lot of him, but any appearances will be worth watching.
LUCAS HALL (Daylesford): Vic Metro representative with strong credentials. A big boost for the Bulldogs.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.