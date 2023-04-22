The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Anzac Day 2023: Australian flags laid early in Ballarat for those who served

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated April 23 2023 - 9:06am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Cemeteries' Morag McCann places an Australian flag on the grave of a serviceman ahead of Anzac Day. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Ballarat Cemeteries' Morag McCann places an Australian flag on the grave of a serviceman ahead of Anzac Day. Picture by Lachlan Bence

AUSTRALIAN flags have been placed on the graves of servicemen and women in Ballarat cemeteries a little earlier ahead of Anzac Day this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.