The historic Neill Street Uniting Church, which held its final service earlier this year, is going on the market.
Up for sale via expressions of interest through Colliers International, the 3850-square-metre block includes five buildings on four titles.
The main attraction is the large church building itself, complete with pews and spectacular stained glass windows, but the package also includes a residence and church hall in the former churches on the site, with the oldest dating back to 1861.
The church announced it was closing in December, citing dramatically falling congregation numbers, and hosted its final service in February.
The historic organ was also performed for one of the final times during the 2023 Organs of the Ballarat Goldfields festival.
The Uniting Church has closed and sold several churches across the city, including on Pleasant Street in Ballarat Central in 2018, and Wendouree in 2019.
Expressions of interest close on May 19.
Colliers was phoned for further information.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.