HOSPITALITY identity Kate Davis is set to add a bit more Ballarat flavour to the Bulldogs' kennel.
Ms Davis starts a newly minted role with Western Bulldogs on Monday as Ballarat business development manager. This role is to complement the well-established work of the Bulldogs' Ballarat engagement manager Campbell Waring, who predominantly drives sports development and community programs in the region.
Bulldogs' strategic projects lead Fiona Watson said the club was keen to explore new growth opportunities in Ballarat, both building on existing partnerships and creating new links in the region. One such example is to expand of the Bulldog's Women in Business event, which was launched in Ballarat last October.
Ms Watson said the role, coupled with Ms Davis' skills and expertise would also better promote Ballarat links in Melbourne and vice versa.
The club had worked with Ms Davis in her role with Committee for Ballarat and Ms Watson said the club was excited to bring her on board.
Ms Davis, who is best known for Plate Up Ballarat and Eat Drink West, looked forward to being part of a bigger dynamic team in a role still underpinned by her love for all things Ballarat.
"Ballarat has always been at the forefront of anything I've done. This is also about personal growth for me. It is an absolutely amazing opportunity and I'm extremely grateful," Ms Davis said.
"...Even if Bulldogs is not your first team, I think they're nearly everyone's second team in Ballarat. There is an overwhelming sense of pride to have an AFL team in Ballarat and all the ways this can inspire young kids.
"The work the community foundation is doing is not just about football, there is a real breadth of diversity."
For Ms Davis, the role is a new chapter after a harrowing couple of years professionally and personally.
Ms Davis said the COVID-19 pandemic had essentially "flicked" her hospitality work to the side but that the Commerce Ballarat team had done a great job in helping to pick up and promote hospitality in this time.
Three months into a job with Blue Pyrenees Estate winery, Ms Davis' close friend and beloved Ballarat food and wine expert Brad Fernando was diagnosed with an aggressive tumour.
Ms Davis became one of his carers until his death in August. She stepped back from a role with Committee for Ballarat after its round table dinner in November to re-group and spend more time with family.
Ms Davis said the Bulldogs came at the perfect time.
"I can integrate the work I have done in a way that still does make a difference for people in our community," Ms Davis said.
