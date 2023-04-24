The Courier
Home/News/Anzac Features
Our Places

Anzac Day 2023: Ballarat's Arch of Victory inspires song to honour fallen

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
April 24 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MANY times when MCG-bound in Adelaide Crows' AFL glory years, Frank Bernardi would pass by Ballarat's Arch of Victory . There was something about the impressive, commemorative monument - the largest in Australia - that stuck with the Adelaide singer-songwriter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.