The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat's Kryal Castle hosts the Smashing Pumpkins for The World Is A Vampire 2023

Updated April 23 2023 - 5:40pm, first published April 22 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was on for young and old at Kryal Castle on Sunday night, with bona fide international rock legends the Smashing Pumpkins taking the stage for their own festival, The World Is A Vampire

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.