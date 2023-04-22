It was on for young and old at Kryal Castle on Sunday night, with bona fide international rock legends the Smashing Pumpkins taking the stage for their own festival, The World Is A Vampire
Set-up in the car park - with a small part behind the stone walls open for visitors - there were perfect conditions as the sun began to set.
Sydney's Redhook burst onto the stage, following keytar-enthusiast openers Battlesnake - plugging a new album and the most enthusiastic bass-face since HAIM, they got a rugged-up crowd bopping early.
The proggy-mathy theatrics matched the costume changes, and frontwoman Emmy Mack owned the stage, climbing scaffolds and egging the front rows on.
A brief circle pit opened for 'Kamikaze' before Battlesnake rocked up to throw toilet paper rolls into the crowd for 'Bad Decisions', to be followed by Melbourne's own Amyl and the Sniffers and heavyweights Jane's Addiction.
At time of writing, Kryal Castle's Sir Phillip Leitch, in full plate, was taking on wrestlers from Pumpkins' frontman Billy Corgan's wrestling association in a special ring near the stage, to gasps from the crowd.
Despite a forecast temperature of 9 degrees by the time the Pumpkins hit the stage at 9pm - and hopefully an easy bus ride home - it looks like Kryal Castle has so far proved itself as a home for giant music festivals.
