SEBASTOPOL's number two oval could be under redevelopment with new lighting within the next two years should councillors adopt City of Ballarat's proposed Marty Busch masterplan.
The proposed precinct overhaul is set to be put to vote in Wednesday night's ordinary council meeting. This follows an $8.4 million upgrade promise that Labor and Wendouree MP Juliana Addison took into November's state election.
In an officer's report prepared for council, it is "anticipated" this funding will also allow for change rooms on Marty Busch number two oval, new cricket nets, develop a criterium track, new netball courts and upgrades to car parking within the next five years.
Lighting and upgrades for the number two oval has been marked as a top priority to allow for greater junior participation. The Burras have had limited use for the oval and were unable to use the facilities last year.
Upgrades for the oval will also include a turf wicket and club-funded scoreboard.
The report details the state government funding will offer an indirect boost to other sporting and recreation plans across the city.
"Given many of the Marty Busch Reserve projects were identified in the long-term capital program, now that they are funded via the election commitment, this will allow planning for other recreation-based projects across the City to come forward in the program and potentially be delivered earlier than initially programmed," the report stated.
Early estimates are the project will required $1.5 million in council funding, factored across annual budgets for each stage delivery, to ensure each priority is complete.
A draft masterplan for the reserve was reviewed in consultation with all sporting tenants, including: Sebastopol Football Netball Club, Napoleons-Sebastopol Cricket Club, Ballarat-Sebastopol Cycling Club, Wendouree Fire Brigade and Ballarat Ultimate Frisbee.
Further projects in the masterplan yet to receive funding in the precinct detail more family-friendly play spaces, more pathways, fire track relocation, a velodrome upgrade and construction of a cycling hub building.
Ballarat-Sebastopol Cycling Club president Tim Canny told The Courier at November's announcement the boost had been the result of months of lobbying for change.
Mr Canny said the construction of a new criterium track in the precinct - set for a planned works by mid-2026 - would be an important feature, placing less pressure on club volunteers. The club's criterium racing is set in Victoria Park, which requires road closures and extra marshals for racing.
A criterium track has been proposed for the eastern side of the Marty Busch precinct with a loop next to the club's BMX track, and central and northern loops stretching along the wing and northern sides of the precinct's number two oval.
