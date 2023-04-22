North Ballarat came from behind in a hard-fought win over Redan, while Melton proved it is still the team to beat this Ballarat Football Netball League season.
Ballarat was challenged early by Lake Wendouree, but Chris Maple's side managed to break away in the second half and record a 46-point win at Alfredton.
Up-and-coming star Paddy Simpson earned best-on-ground honours as his Swans quickly bounced back from its round one defeat to Darley.
Inaccurate kicking from the Swans, which was also a feature in round one, helped the Lakers remain in the contest before Ballarat eventually found its groove in the fourth term.
Ballarat kicked six goals to one in the final quarter to extend the margin out to 46 points and claim its first win for 2023.
Ballarat 15.13 (103) d Lake Wendouree 9.3 (57)
The Roosters fought back from an 11-point Redan advantage at half time to claim a hard-fought 13-point win and open their 2023 account in style.
A red-hot start to the third quarter saw North Ballarat quickly erase the half time margin as Stewart Crameri (three goals) and Samuel Artz (two goals) gave the Roosters the lead by the third minute mark.
North Ballarat held Redan to just one goal in the third term, a set shot conversion by Izaac Grant, to head into the final break with a seven-point lead.
Crameri booted his third goal early in the fourth quarter following a game-changing smother from Jamie Quick, but Redan still had more fight to give.
The Lions quickly kicked two goals in as many minutes through Izaac Grant and Declan Murphy to set up a one-point game with stoppage time nearing.
However, the Roosters would hold on as Declan McGuigan and Riley Polkinghorne kicked late goals to wrap up a crucial win for North Ballarat.
North Ballarat 10.9 (69) d Redan 7.14 (56)
A second-quarter surge saw Melton come out on top against a valiant Sunbury to remain unbeaten.
The Bloods shut down Sunbury stars in Josh Guthrie and Cody Brand en route to an impressive 20-point win in a high-quality game of football.
Melton showed how dangerous it can be in a short space of time, turning a two-goal deficit into a three-goal advantage with 15 minutes of brilliance in the second term.
Ryan Carter followed up his six-goal haul from round one with three majors in round two, while Jordan Kight was unstoppable in a best-on-ground performance.
It was the first loss for Travis Hodgson's Lions this season while an unbeaten Melton moves to top spot as one of only two sides with a 2-0 win-loss record.
Melton 13.7 (85) d Sunbury 10.5 (65)
Brett Bewley led by example on Saturday as the Darley captain booted three majors in a 50-point win over rivals Bacchus Marsh.
It sees the Devils move to 2-0 with a whopping 220.00 percentage.
A blistering first term gave the Devils a 27-point quarter time lead, with Darley boasting 10 scoring shots to just three from the Cobras.
From there, the Devils never slowed down as 200-centimetre tall Lucas Impey returned to Darley's line-up with an eye-catching performance that included one goal.
East Point awaits Darley while Jason William's Cobras still find themselves chasing their first win ahead of a North Ballarat match-up.
Darley 13.16 (94) d Bacchus Marsh 6.8 (44)
It was a season-opening clash for East Point on Saturday and the Roos quickly made up for lost time with a jaw-dropping display against Melton South at Eastern Oval.
The Roos ran away 148-point victors as its familiar faces enjoyed stellar days out with Brad Whittaker (five goals) and Johnston brothers in Matthew (three goals) and Jordan starring for East Point.
Greater Western Victoria Rebels product Alex Molan also lined up for the Roos with the 18-year-old finishing with two goals in a strong outing.
East Point started on fire with a nine-goal opening term, but the Roos managed to outdo themselves with a 10-goal third quarter in which they outscored the Panthers 63-3.
The Roos had 12 individual goalkickers as playing coach Jackson Merrett, who did not line up due to injury, began his coaching campaign with a win.
East Point 29.18 (192) d Melton South 6.8 (44)
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
