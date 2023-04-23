THERE'S every chance shooting specialist Jack Davidson has never had a game quite like he did on Friday night, going zero from nine from long range.
But when he looks back on his team's win against the Hobart Chargers and views the role he played, he will realise just how important he was to the team's memorable road-trip successes in Tasmania and is to the club this season.
Davidson is American, but he epitomised the team-first ethos of Anzac round. It wasn't going all his way, at moment its might have seemed too hard, but the fact he finished with 12 assists to go with his 10 points and six rebounds on the night in an unfamilar role of point guard in the absense of Max Cody, proves the import can lead this squad to big things.
With Davidson in the setting up role, it was the likes of fellow import Tyler Rudolph, with 36 points, and a starring game from Nic Pozoglou, who's 20 points included five from six from long range to get the job done.
On Saturday night, Davidson had his shooting hand working again, dominating in an MVP performance with 41 points, six three pointers, 13 from 13 from the foul line, 61 per cent from the field, as the Miners rallied from nine points down at the final change to defeat North West Tasmania by 10.
With just 10 minutes to go of their five games in nine day run, the Miners would have been excused for letting this one slide, but as it turned out, if they are to go anywhere this season, it will be this weekend, and particularly this game, they will look back on as the moment that started it all.
Coach Luke Sunderland said Davidson showed his quality across the weekend.
"For us to get above 90 without Jack hitting a single three pointer was a great effort, his 12 assists were just awesome," he said.
"Last week has had to jump into the starting point guard role at the last minute, but this week was totally different, he controlled both games really well.
"100 per cent it's a different psychology. He's got to think about what we're doing, he's got to think on the fly. Sometimes he's asking about certain plays, 'this guy on this action', that sort of thing.
"It's a totally different role playing the point to you being the one who's getting set up. And we're noticing teams are guarding him full court, face to face, he's doing an excellent job of just being patient."
The other import, the unassuming Tyler Rudolph also drew high praise from the coach.
"He's amazing, especially what he did for us on Friday night," Sunderland said. "He doesn't make mistakes, particularly on defence, he has such a high IQ, he's always up at them, yet he never gets in foul trouble.
"On Saturday night, he came up against a side with bigs that were really athletic, so we had to change where we got him the ball and what he did with it, but there's no fuss, no ego, he's absolutely team first all the way, but at the same time he can carry us when we need him to at times."
Sunderland said he was thrilled to get the road trip double. "We know we can close gaps quickly, if we just knuckle down, you don't need to have 10 minutes of perfect basketball, you just need to play well enough for a couple of minutes here and there.
"After back-to-back road games, to get 2-0 in Tassie after last weekend, I couldn't be happier.
"We've now got some single games, some home games, we just have to capitalise now. if you get on a run and then get ahead of yourselves, you'll get hit in the face very quickly."
SCOREBOARDS
Ballarat Miners 94 (T Rudolph 36, N Pozoglou 20) def Hobart Chargers 83 (D Watson 29, S Mcdaniel 20)
Ballarat Miners 94 (J Davidson 41, T Rudolph 15) def NW Tasmania 84 (T Armstrong 26, J Chillcott 14)
