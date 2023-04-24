The Courier
Our History

Anzac Day 2023: HMAS Ballarat II replica now on display at RSL

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
April 24 2023 - 1:30pm
Lieutenant Commander Mark Karlovic and Ballarat RSL veterans' advocate Phil Carter with the HMAS Ballarat II replica navy ship at Midlands Golf Club. Picture by Adam Trafford
WALKING the halls of HMAS Ballarat II, Lieutenant Commander Mark Karlovic felt pride in seeing different corridors named after major streets in his hometown.

Local News

