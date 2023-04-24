WALKING the halls of HMAS Ballarat II, Lieutenant Commander Mark Karlovic felt pride in seeing different corridors named after major streets in his hometown.
Names like Sturt Street and Lydiard Street are on board.
The Australian navy legal officer is ready to gift a little bit of that pride back to Ballarat.
Lieutenant Commander Karlovic has donated a replica HMAS Ballarat II to the Ballarat Returned and Services League to go on display alongside a replica HMAS Ballarat I at the club's Midlands base.
The bespoke, professionally-made ship has been in Lieutenant Commander Karlovic's collection for about 10 years. He felt moving it to the RSL's naval display case was the right fit.
"I've served on this ship and that is something special when you live in Ballarat," Lieutenant Commander Karlovic said. "...This is absolutely, to a fine degree a replica to what the ship is."
HMAS Ballarat II is one of eight Anzac class frigates. The ship was commissioned on June 26, 2004 leaving its Williamstown dock and only just clearing the Bolte Bridge in Docklands before continuing on to Sydney.
The naval display at Midlands opened last year in time for Anzac Day. It honours the three ships named in this city's honour to have played key roles in the defence force, including the lesser known transport ship HMAT Ballarat that was torpedoed on Anzac Day 1917 in the English Channel.
Ballarat RSL veterans' advocate Phil Carter, who also served in the navy, said Lieutenant Commander Karlovic's gift has "finished it", with the display complete.
"It's quite amazing the fact we have still got one [active ship] we can relate to," Mr Carter said. "We're always hopeful Ballarat will be represented somewhere in the navy."
Lieutenant Commander Karolvic said those serving on board HMAS Ballarat II proudly display the Eureka flag as a tie to the city and are keen to build on connections to the city they represent.
He said the crew was hopeful to march in the city's Anzac Day parade next year.
