The Courier
Home/Sport/Ballarat Basketball

Ballarat Miners no match for Tasmanian teams in road trip NBL1 South losses

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated April 23 2023 - 11:38am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Karamovic played her best game for the Miners, keeping Keely Froling in check, but the team ran out of legs on Saturday night. Picture by Adam Trafford
Emma Karamovic played her best game for the Miners, keeping Keely Froling in check, but the team ran out of legs on Saturday night. Picture by Adam Trafford

IT was always going to be hard ask with just eight players, and in fact, only six getting on court in Saturday's second match in two days in Tasmania.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.