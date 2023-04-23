IT was always going to be hard ask with just eight players, and in fact, only six getting on court in Saturday's second match in two days in Tasmania.
But the magnitude of two losses on the road will be cause for concern for the Ballarat Miners women's hierarchy.as they look to turn around a rapidly sinking season.
After the highs of the opening week, the reality is the Miners now sit at 1-5 only ahead of the winless Casey on the NBL1 South ladder.
Yes, there are excuses with a team yet to reach its full capacity, but until the reinforcements arrive, it has to be up to the senior players to lift the young players or the season will slip away, if it hasn't already.
Saturday's loss can be put down to the last quarter when the team completely fell away, hitting just three points for the entire period. Up until that point, the Miners held their own, although never really threatened the classy opponent.
In one positive, import Emma Karamovic played her best game so far against Launceston star Keely Froling, but that was about it.
But the real story of this weekend happened on Friday night.
The Miners needed to beat the winless Hobart, if anything, just to restore some confidence, but their game deserted them, scoring just 42 points in a 13 point loss.
Hobart wasn't much better, the home side only shot at 29 per cent for the game, but it still eclipsed the Miners.
Ultimately, it was the senior players that let the side down here. Perhaps they were trying too hard, Abbey Wehrung was clearly frustrated in being fouled out of the contest, Kristy Rinaldi made just one shot on the night, and no player in the team shot above 30 per cent.
Hopefully next weeks clash with Dandenong will see some improvement.
SCOREBOARDS
Ballarat Miners 42 (A Wehrung 13) def by Hobart Chargers 55 (K Steindl 25)
Ballarat Miners 58 (A Wehrung 17, E Karamovic 16) def by Launceston Tornadoes 96 (O West 20, K Froling 18)
