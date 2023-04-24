THE number of veterans and their families from Ballarat wanting their experiences heard and acknowledged has been strong amid the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide.
A change in legislation effective this month could encourage more people to step forward, Defence and Veterans Legal Service solicitor Steven Baras-Miller said.
Mr Baras-Miller confirmed there had been a strong representation in submissions from Ballarat clients ahead of Friday's closing date for private, in-person sessions with the commission.
At the same time, new federal laws ensure any written and verbal sensitive, private or confidential information disclosed to the commission can be protected for 99 years.
Previously, confidential written submissions were only protected until the end of the Royal Commission before being available under freedom of information or subpoena.
"This is great [for veterans and families] because we had been in a bind - anonymity at the end of the commission could be compromised," Mr Baras-Miller said."This is a great step forward that was recommended in the Royal Commission interim report."
READ MORE:
Mr Baras-Miller visited Ballarat last month for a forum and movie event in partnership with Legacy and Ballarat Veterans Assistance Centre in a bid to better promote support for all veterans and their families, both within the community and among each other.
Together, each organisation has been encouraging and guiding veterans and their families in how to tell their stories to the Royal Commission.
This included the voices of veterans' loved ones, such as children and siblings, who they deemed just as important in sharing on their own terms their trauma and experience of having a loved one serve.
The Royal Commission's interim report has identified the "challenging and traumatic time" of major adjustments back to civilian life and the need for greater time and support structures for veterans.
Written submissions to the commission close on October 13. For more details and free legal support, visit defenceveteranslegalservice.org.au or call the infoline on 1800 33 1800.
More than 3,380 submissions have been made to the commission from across Australia with 404 private sessions held.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support: Lifeline 13 11 14.
Soldier On: 1300 620 380
For more details about Ballarat Veterans Assistance Centre, visit bvac.net.au.
MORE ON ANZAC DAY 2023:
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.