WINLESS in 2022, Hepburn is on the board in emphatic fashion after round one, and now it prepares for an early season blockbuster derby against another Central Highlands Netball League bolter in Daylesford next weekend.
The Burra produced a great start to the new era, eclipsing Ballan 47-29 in a comprehensive display.
For coach Chris Bandel, it was a dream beginning after the difficulties of the previous season.
"We've still got a fair bit to work on, don't get me wrong, but gee we got a lot of things right," Bandel said.
"I counted 16 times we had their centre pass in our hands and we didn't score, so imagine how much better it could have been for is, it shows the authority we had on the court, it was really positive."
Bandel said the club was excited about where it could go this season.
"Just how the whole team felt, we had our B Grade and C Grade standing on the sidelines saying 'it was unchartered territory for us.
"It'll go through the whole club, a very happy start to the season for sure."
It now sets up a mouthwatering clash with Daylesford next week who proved too good for Gordon, winning 55-29.
Peta Fay, one round in, is already showing signs of being the recruit of the year, with a powerful display at goal shooter in the strong Bulldogs win.
Daylesford coach Carly Post said she was thrilled with the opening win.
"We were very happy with the start, to get a 'W' straight away almost feels like a relief for all the hard work we've put in," she said.
"I think we lost to Gordon by 27 goals in round one last year, so it's basically a 50-goal turnaround, it's a good benchmark for us.
"Having a tall goaler who's agile and can move in Peta Fay, she was clearly the standout. We got her in as a defender, but we can switch her around when we need to, then move back to goal keeper, it gives us options when we need them and that should be one of our big strengths this year."
While it was a round for the changing of the guard in some ways, the more things change, the more things still stay the same with Buninyong and Learmonth both staking their early claims as the teams to beat.
Despite a series of off-season departures from the senior core, Buninyong still look the goods and proved too strong for Dunnstown, winning 58-35. The Bombers jumped out of the blocks well and will now set themselves for the real test against Learmonth next week.
IN OTHER NEWS
The Lakies also got their season underway in comprehensive fashion, putting the highest score of the round on the board with 66 goals against Newlyn. Next weeks' match-up will be a huge indicator of where these sides sit in the pecking order.
In other results, Clunes held off Creswick by six goals in a hard-fought encounter, winning 44-38, while Springbank was pushed all the way by Beaufort with a four goal win, 56-52. Both teams were finalists last season, and the contested and high-standard nature of this match shows both will probably be there again.
Rokewood-Corindhap is another team that looked the goods with an eye-catching 61-36 win over Bungaree, while in the night game, Skipton proved too classy for Carngahm-Linton, running out a convincing 52-35 winner.
