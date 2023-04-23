Carngham-Linton survived a frantic finish to hold Skipton at bay and provide the first major surprise of the Central Highlands Football League season.
With a new-look side, the Saints went into the opening round fixture under lights at Skipton on Saturday confident that at some time this season their losing run going back almost four years would come to an end.
It could not have happened any quicker as they held off the Emus by four points - 10.8 (68) to 9.10 (64).
Ironically, Carngham-Linton's last win in round 11 in 2019 was also against Skipton.
The encounter constantly see-sawed with numerous changes of lead after the Saints made the early jump to lead by 14 points at quarter time.
They led at all breaks, but with Skipton's midfield getting plenty of the football and Rhys Monument (4 goals) looming as a threat, the Emus started to look like they might take charge in the third term.
However, with Dean O'Brien leading the charge Carngham-Linton steadied to surge to a nine-point lead.
This was again turned around in the last term, with Skipton kicking the first two majors to lead by seven points before the Saints had the last say off the boots of Brad McDonald and Nick O'Brien.
Carngham-Linton captain Wayne Bruty, who had also played when the side last won, described the win as great for the club and community. "It's been a long time coming."
Bruty said it was a physically tough contest. "Full credit to Skipton, they kept coming.
"We fought hard on the last line of defence and that's what got us across the line.
"The last few minutes were so hectic. We just had to dig deep.
"It's good to get the monkey off the back," Bruty said.
Skipton coach Chris Banwell, in his first game in charge of the Emus, said it had been a manic finish.
He said Skipton had struggled in the first half, with skill errors under pressure resulting in turnovers in dangerous parts of the ground.
'They were able to capitalise on that to put us behind the eight-ball.
"In the third quarter when we should have had the ascendancy and control of the game we rushed it and turned it over, allowing them to get back into the game..
"We probably just didn't show enough composure unfortunately.
"Whenever we made a mistake, they were right on us," Banwell said.
Jacob Maddock was a real livewire on a wing for Skipton complementing a strong midfield led by Sam Willian, Mitch Gilbert, Nathan Olver and Daniel Kilpatrick.
BEN Simpson and Joel Mahar displayed their star qualities for Bungaree in a 12-point win over Rokewood-Corindhap at Smythesdale.
Simpson did as he liked with repeated intercept marks across half back, where he spent moss the day as a losse man, while Mahar showed his class as a driving force from the midfield.
It was a tight battle for most of the game as each side struggled to find targets.
The Grasshoppers led by 18 points late in the second quarter, but managed only one goal in the second half as Bungaree first wore them down and then kicked away with four last-term majors - 9.9 (63) to 6.15 (51).
Bungaree coach Ryan Waight said the Demons' running game after a defensive first half was telling.
"We probably got the game more on our terms in the third quarter, but didn't capitalize.
"It was in the last quarter we had some special individual performances which made the difference.
"It's great to get the win and move on."
Rokewood-Corindhap joint coach Brad Macgowan felt the Hoppers did enough to win with clearances and inside 50m numbers, but did not take their chances in attack.
"We felt that our aim on putting them under high pressure was achieved, but just couldn't convert, especially in the second half when we miss some gettable goals and that cost us."
Newlyn ignited a potential resurgence with a hard-fought 23-point win over Learmonth at Newlyn.
In a battle of rookie coaches, Newlyn found a way to keep the Lakies at arm's length - 10.8 (68) to 6.9 (45).
The Cats won only five games last year, while Learmonth reached the second week of the finals series.
Highly touted on-ball recruit Callum Currie quickly stamped his authority on the competition as Newlyn's best, while Jarrod Fryar, Wes Carter and Josh Milne all bounced back hard after playing only a handful of games last year.
Newlyn coach Marcus Darmody said he was rapt to take away the points from a scrappy contest.
"It was a defensive battle with each of us loading up down back."
He said two goals in the third quarter into what breeze there was had given them a handy 10-point break and confidence going into the last term. "Our defence was super (in the last)."
It was not all good news for Newlyn though with injury concerns for two of its recruits on a day when soft tissues strains were prominent across the competition.
Nick Carter strained a calf and will miss the Cats' with Waubra in round two and Dom Hardy will also be sidelined with a strained hamstring
Learmonth coach Jake Dunne said the Lakies had trouble matching Newlyn's classy midfield, but had still broken even across most facets of the game to stay in the game for most of the day.
He said being a little sloppy and clean enough in ball use had impacted efficiency in attack and was ultimately costly.
Connor Smith and Matt Harbour were strong contributors in defence, while Will Green shone in the midfield.
The Lakies are likely to have Jack Treweek watching on for several weeks after straining a quadricep.
Beaufort joint coach Mitch Jenkins is set for another stint on the sidelines in the CHFL.
Jenkins missed most of last season out of action recovering from a broken ankle.
His return lasted only 10 minutes before straining a hamstring against Springbank at Wallace on Saturday.
Jenkins said he had never been troubled by soft tissue injuries and it had come after a trouble-free solid block of training. He expects to miss three to four weeks.
The injury took some of the gloss off an otherwise encouraging performance by the Crows, despite losing to the Tigers by 18 points - 11.12 (78) to 9.6 (60).
Springbank was down on full strength, with marquee recruit Brant Haintz among some important players missing for last year's grand finalist.
The Tigers led by just one point at the last change, but kicked away with five final quarter goals. As expected they had to share the goals around with nine players contributing.
Jenkins said there were a lot of positive signs for the Crows, including being so close against a quality side at the last change.
"It's great for the belief within our group.
"We believe we're in a position to improve and compete for longer in games.
"Hopefully that reinforces to the players that if we play the right way we can compete the best."
Jenkins said ultimately it was a quick flurry of goals by Springbank in the space of 10 minutes in the last quarter that had made the difference.
"We just couldn't peg it back from there."
He said Cooper Smith had been eye-catching - setting the tone with his attack on the football..
"He helped set the standard in the first half for everyone to follow, which is great for a youngster."
Recruits Ryan Luke, Haydn Slater and Matt Wilson were also prominent.
"They're keen to make an impact coming to a new club."
No surprise to see Hepburn comfortably account for Ballan on neutral turf at Bungaree.
The Burras gradually built on their lead, putting the foot down in the second half 12 goals.
The evergreen Andy McKay keeps on giving.
He bagged four goals as did Jackson Carrick on his return to the club.
While a one-sided scoreline, new Ballan coach Shannan Broadbent was anything but discouraged.
He said despite the margin oit felt more like a "six to seven-goal" loss.
Broadbent said the Blues did enough in the first half to be in front or worst case scenario within a goal, rather than the 27 points.
"We had most of the footy in the second quarter, but we made some errors and they were cleaner and made us pay.
"We continued to press early in the third, but couldn't convert, and they then overan us.
"I don't believe we got reward for effort. It was our fault, but I was impressed by the way we pressured them," he said.
"We obviously have a lot to learn, but we can take a lot out of the game."
Ruckman Trent Laurie impressed Broadbent, doing a great job against Hepburn's Sean Tighe.
Dunnstown did what it had to against Buninyong, taking the honours by 10 points at Buninyong.
The Towners did get some breathing space with a five-gpoal second term, but the Bombers matched that in the third to be back in striking distance.
Newcomer Ryan Walsh did the job in attack for Dunnstown with four goals and formed a formidable combination with tom Wardell (3 goals).
Buninyong recruit Aiden Domic also out himself on the scoreboard with three majors.
Dunnstown coach Glenn Wilkins said despite the closeness of the margin he always felt they were in control.
"We just couldn't shrug them off."
Gordon celebrated the unfurling of its 2022 premiership flag with a 73-point win over an injury-riddled Daylesford at Gordon.
The Eagles had a topsy turvy first half - kicking 1.8 in the first term and 7.2 in the first.
Toohey contributed four majors as did the versatile Brendan Sutcliffe.
Gordon coach Adam Toohey described it as a typical first round one hit-out with most players scratchy.
The day turned into a nightmare for Daylesford on the injury front.
Recruits Matt Smith (hamstring) and Tom Hunt (suspected broken hand) might be facing extended periods out of the game depending on further examinations.
Tom Conroy broke a finger and Mitch Steen suffered injured ribs.
Coach Hamish Jarrad said despite the disappointment of the injuries, he was impressed by the overall effort of the Bulldogs - in particular defensive pressure and coverage.
"It was a long way in front of where we've been in the past few years.
"This is the sort of game we might have lost by 20 goals or more last year, so come out of believing we're going to be able to match it with most sides," he said.
Gordon also an injury concern after Cameron Reynolds rolled an ankle.
Clunes had just the start to the season it wanted with a comfortable 42-point victory over Clunes at Clunes.
Coach Luke Davidson said while lucky to be leading at quarter time, the Magpies' game had come together in the second term despite inaccuracy in front of goals with 2.7.
He said keeping Creswick goalless in the third quarter while adding four majors of their own had put the match away.
The Magpies' Brandyn Davidson suffered a hand injury, but they believe he should be right to play against Ballan in round two.
Recruit John Simon caught the eye through the midfield, capping off his work with three goals.
Creswick coach Paul Borchers said the game had highlighted the need for sustained effort.
"The things we've been working on came to fruition, but not for long enough.
"The inability to stop momentum also hurt us."
Borcher said Clunes had been too strong and harder at the ball.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
