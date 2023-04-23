The top sides in the Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade competition did what they needed to do on Saturday, with an average winning margin of 45 goals across five games of action.
Darley, Melton South and North Ballarat all improved to 2-0, while Sebastopol remained on top of the ladder following the bye.
The Devils were simply dominant against rivals Bacchus Marsh, piling on 95 goals to the Cobras' nine in an almighty triumph.
Darley's Rebecca Hicks, who missed round one against Ballarat, scored an incredible 82 goals at an 89.13 conversion rate.
The Devils play East Point in round three, with the Roos falling to Melton South in their first game of the season.
Akira McCormack scored 30 goals while Loia Tuafafo added 20 of her own in the Panthers' 53-31 victory.
East Point was one of three sides to finish the day on 31 goals alongside Redan and Ballarat.
The Swans fell 31-72 to Lake Wendouree as the Lakers bounced back from their Good Friday loss to Redan in style.
Lake Wendouree's Melanie Allen led the way in attack with 36 goals, shooting at 85.71%.
North Ballarat came away with a 24-goal win over Redan at Mars Stadium as the Roosters flexed their muscle against the up-and-coming Lions.
Maddie Selmon and Poppy Douglass went head-to-head with Redan's Erin Riley and Ash Smith in an eye-catching battle, but the reigning premiers were a class above en route to their second win of the season.
North Ballarat's first win came against Sunbury in round one, with the Lions getting on the board against Melton in round two.
Sunbury recorded a thumping 51-goal win to kickstart its season.
A Grade
Darley 95 d Bacchus Marsh 9
Lake Wendouree 72 d Ballarat 31
Melton South 53 d East Point 31
North Ballarat 55 d Redan 31
Sunbury 70 d Melton 19
LADDER: SEBASTOPOL 8 points, 514.29%; DARLEY 8, 408.33; MELTON SOUTH 8, 142.62; NORTH BALLARAT 8, 138.46; SUNBURY 4, 162.50; LAKE WENDOUREE 4, 125.35; Redan 4, 98.61; East Point 4, 58.49; Melton 0, 47.12; Ballarat 0, 46.77; Bacchus Marsh 0, 13.77
B Grade
Darley 80 d Bacchus Marsh 24
Lake Wendouree 56 d Ballarat 35
Melton South 45 d East Point 36
North Ballarat 47 d Redan 34
Sunbury 67 d Melton 25
LADDER: DARLEY 16 points, 254.17%; NORTH BALLARAT 16, 129.73; MELTON SOUTH 16, 129.23; SEBASTOPOL 8, 110.34; SUNBURY 4, 144.59; REDAN 4, 105.13; Lake Wendouree 4, 104.82; East Point 4, 80.00; Ballarat 0, 60.20; MELTON 0, 50.94; Bacchus Marsh 0, 47.32
C Grade
Darley 51 d Bacchus Marsh 10
Ballarat v Lake Wendouree
East Point 33 d Melton South 28
Redan 42 d North Ballarat 11
Sunbury 45 d Melton 11
LADDER: SEBASTOPOL 8 points, 528.57%; DARLEY 8, 352.17; SUNBURY 8, 256.25; EAST POINT 8, 117.86; REDAN 4, 157.14; MELTON SOUTH 4, 143.40; Lake Wendouree 4, 129.17; Ballarat 0, 43.33; North Ballarat 0, 40.51; Melton 0, 33.33; Bacchus Marsh 0, 19.32
D Grade
Bacchus Marsh 31 d Darley 30
Ballarat 27 d Lake Wendouree 26
Melton South 40 d East Point 31
North Ballarat 36 d Redan 27
Sunbury 38 d Melton 25
LADDER: SEBASTOPOL 8 points, 283.33%; SUNBURY 8, 159.09; MELTON SOUTH 8, 122.58; BALLARAT 8, 108.11; LAKE WENDOUREE 4, 112.50; NORTH BALLARAT 4, 93.22; East Point 4, 77.50; Bacchus Marsh 4, 67.19; Darley 0, 93.18; Melton 0, 75.68; Redan 0, 72.73
E Grade
Darley 23 d Bacchus Marsh 11
Ballarat v Lake Wendouree
Melton South 31 d East Point 20
Redan 30 d North Ballarat 26
Melton 26 d Sunbury 19
LADDER: SEBASTOPOL 8 points, 660.00%; DARLEY 8, 181.25; MELTON SOUTH 8, 153.49; LAKE WENDOUREE 4, 154.55; NORTH BALLARAT 4, 97.73; REDAN 4, 95.35; Melton 4, 90.74; East Point 4, 64.52; Ballarat 0, 83.33; Sunbury 0, 76.74; Bacchus Marsh 0, 28.57
19 and Under
Darley 71 d Bacchus Marsh 7
Ballarat 55 d Lake Wendouree 26
East Point 38 d Melton South 37
North Ballarat 51 d Redan 33
Sunbury 52 d Melton 13
LADDER: SEBASTOPOL 8 points, 1150.00%; DARLEY 8, 566.67; NORTH BALLARAT 8, 177.78; EAST POINT 8, 102.70; MELTON SOUTH 4, 195.83; SUNBURY 4, 125.86; Redan 4, 123.88; Ballarat 4, 115.79; Lake Wendouree 0, 40.00; Melton 0, 21.10; Bacchus Marsh 0, 9.29
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
