The Courier
BFNL 2023: League leaders enjoy one-sided affairs | Netball Round 2 wrap

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated April 23 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 2:23pm
East Point's Stacey Edge against Melton South on Saturday. Pictures by Lachlan Bence
The top sides in the Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade competition did what they needed to do on Saturday, with an average winning margin of 45 goals across five games of action.

