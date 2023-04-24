IT was the perfect round for WestVic's hockey players with both the women's State League 1 and men's State League 2 teams having impressive victories.
In State League 1, the women's team put the disappointment of last week's narrow loss behind it with a strong 3-1 win over North West Lightning.
The team was led by goals from Mikenna Papworth, Jenny Zhuo and playing-coach Kate Van Der Schyff and a strong defensive game, which held the lightning to just one major across the four quarters.
Van Der Schyff said the team had started like it finished the previous week.
"We scored one within the first six minutes and it really set the positive tone for us throughout the game," she said.
"We got another in the second quarter, and although the opposition got one early in the last, we were able to get one at the end to finish it off nicely.
"I thought Tayla Champion at the back was exceptional for us, while Hanna Moloney and Mikenna Papworth were great with their drive through the centre."
The men's State League 2 team produced their most complete performance in over two season, thrashing La Trobe University 8-0.
The goals flowed throughout the day with La Trobe no match for the precision of the WestVic attack.
Christopher Vaughan led the way with a hat-trick, while Michael Churcher backed up last week's good start with another double. Nathan Hargreaves, Bryce Robinson and skipper James Van Der Schyff also got on the scoreboard in the huge result.
The all-round performance with the goals flowing, and importantly a clean sheet in defence, will be music to the ears of the club's hierarchy and fill it with confidence.
The women's team will host Casey next in what looms as a tough contest with the opponent having been promoted from Division 2 and so far undefeated. The men are also at home to Powerhouse and St Kilda.
