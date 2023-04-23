The Courier
Ballarat's first pool party for dogs

Updated April 23 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 4:00pm
On the eve of the Eureka Pool closure, it was all in for a doggy dip as council held Ballarat's first pool party for dogs and owners.

