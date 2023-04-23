On the eve of the Eureka Pool closure, it was all in for a doggy dip as council held Ballarat's first pool party for dogs and owners.
Dogs were allowed to swim for two hours on Sunday at the Eureka Pool ahead of scheduled winter maintenance.
According to the City of Ballarat the it was the first event of its kind held in Ballarat.
READ MORE: Flashback gallery: 50 years of Eureka Pool
The initiative, one of several organised by councils across Victoria - was for dogs.
IN OTHER NEWS
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.