BFNL 2023: Johnston or Bewley, who was better? | Stats HQ

Every Monday, The Courier will exclusively bring you all the statistics and highlights from the Ballarat Football Netball League.
See all the figures from round two below.
You can search for specific players using the tables, which are sorted by disposals.
North Ballarat 10.9 (69) d Redan 7.14 (56)
Redan's star duo of Lachlan George (27 disposals) and Izaac Grant (25 disposals) led the way for the Lions, but it was the Roosters ruck who stole the show.
Cam McCallum had 80 hit-outs and 19 touches en route to best-on-ground honours in the win.
East Point 29.18 (192) d Melton South 6.8 (44)
Matt Johnston had 37 touches and three goals in East Point's thumping win over Melton South.
The Roos boasted three players with over 30 disposals as Jordan Johnston and Tom Conlan had 35 and 32 touches, respectively.
Ballarat 15.13 (103) d Lake Wendouree 9.3 (57)
Ballarat's Paddy Simpson was unstoppable with 37 disposals and two goals in his Swans' first win of the season.
While Lake Wendouree's Angus Gove can hold his head high after a valiant 30-touch performance with one goal.
Darley 13.16 (94) d Bacchus Marsh 6.8 (44)
The 'BB Gun' Brett Bewley was at his Henderson Medal-winning best with a game-high 34 disposals and three goals against Bacchus Marsh.
Cobras ruck Luke Goertz continued his fine start to the season with 64 hit-outs against Lucas Impey (24 hit-outs).
Melton 13.7 (85) d Sunbury 10.5 (65)
Stats will be posted when provided.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
