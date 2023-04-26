The Courier
BFNL 2023: Roosters ruck bounces back with best-on-ground outing | Round 2 POTY voting

By Edward Holland
April 26 2023 - 1:00pm
Cam McCallum had a whopping 80 hit-outs on Saturday. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Cam McCallum had a whopping 80 hit-outs on Saturday. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Melton's Jack Walker has leapt to the top of The Courier's BFNL player of the year leaderboard following another impressive outing with the reigning premiers.

