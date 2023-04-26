Melton's Jack Walker has leapt to the top of The Courier's BFNL player of the year leaderboard following another impressive outing with the reigning premiers.
The midfielder picked up four votes against Sunbury, with teammate Jordan Kight taking home five votes to move to seven for the season.
Roosters ruck Cam McCallum bounced back from a quiet round one with a clear best-on-ground performance against Redan, while Izaac Grant earned three votes for the second-consecutive week.
The Henderson Medallist was back to his best as Brett Bewley put together a 34-disposal, three-goal outing against Bacchus Marsh.
Check out round two's vote-getters, and an overall leaderboard below.
Votes are awarded on a 5,4,3,2,1 basis to the best players on the ground across both teams.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
