CHFL 2023: Bungaree's new recruit shines in round one win | Football Central

Bungaree enjoyed a four-goal second-half turnaround against Rokewood-Corindhap on Saturday to kick off its Central Highlands Football League season with a 12-point triumph.
Hear from new recruit Ben Simpson following best-on-ground honours in the two-goal win.
"We always knew it was going to be a grind but it was good for the boys to come back for the win," Simpson said.
Simpson booted one goal in the season-opening victory.
Recap all the action from round one of the CHFL here.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
