For a full list of Anzac Day services in and around Ballarat, click here.
Supermarkets
Major supermarkets in town will be open from 1pm on Anzac Day with various closing times in line with normal operating hours.
Shopping Centers
Central Square will be open from 1pm to 5.30pm and Wendouree Stockland 1pm - 4pm.
IN THE NEWS
Pharmacies
The UFS Sturt Street pharmacy will remain open for 24 hours and the nurse service will be available from 6pm to 10pm.
Sturt Street West will be open 10am - 2pm.
The Ballarat Priority Primary Care Centre on Windermere Street will also be open from 10am to 10pm.
Crawford's Pharmacy will be open from 12pm-4pm while Terry White Northway will be closed.
Banks
All major banks in town will be closed.
Attractions
The Ballarat Wildlife Park and Sovereign Hill will be open.
The Regent Cinema and Showbiz Cinemas will also be open from 1pm until late.
Public Transport
Buses on Sturt Street will be diverted around dawn services and the march at the cenotaph from 4am to 4pm.
Outbound routes 11, 24, 25 and 26 will divert via Doveton, Dana and Raglan Streets.
Inbound routes will affect 24, 25 and 26 and will turn off onto Drummond Street and then onto Mair and Doveton before returning to Sturt Street.
Food
The Lake View Hotel will be open from 6am and Golden City Hotel will be open from 6.30am for attendees at the dawn service.
A Gunfire Breakfast will be held after the Ballarat dawn service at Ballarat RSL Midlands Golf Club.
Around the region, breakfasts will be held after dawn services in Creswick and Beaufort and after the Bungaree 8am service.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.