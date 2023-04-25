BFNL 2023: Brothers combine for incredible statline | Rd 2 Stars of the Week

East Point's Johnston brothers in Matt and Jordan combined for a whopping 370 ranking points in the Roos thumping win over Melton South.
Matt topped the league with 188 ranking points from his 37-disposal, two-goal outing.
North Ballarat's Cam McCallum represented the big men in style with 80 hit-outs en route to 141 ranking points against Redan.
Please note: Statistics from Sunbury v Melton have not been published as of Monday 2pm.
WATCH MATT JOHNSTON'S PERFORMANCE AGAINST MELTON SOUTH:
The Courier will exclusively bring you in-depth player-by-player statistics from every Ballarat Football Netball League game.
BEST OF CAM McCALLUM v REDAN:
View every round two player's ranking points in the searchable table below.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
