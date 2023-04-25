The Courier
BFNL 2023: Brothers combine for incredible statline | Stars of the Week round two

April 25 2023 - 1:00pm
BFNL 2023: Brothers combine for incredible statline | Rd 2 Stars of the Week
East Point's Johnston brothers in Matt and Jordan combined for a whopping 370 ranking points in the Roos thumping win over Melton South.

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.

