Kenneth Withers took two tries to get into the Ballarat Junior Tech School when he was a wee pup.
"I was born in 1926, I started when I was 12 years old," he said.
"I applied officially in 1937, but I was told I was too young and not bright enough, come back next year - so I did."
After a couple of years at the Tech School, based at the Lydiard Street School of Mines Ballarat campus, Mr Withers went on to a successful career on the railways, before two years with the Australian Antarctic Expedition in 1969 and 1972.
The school is a special place for his family, he said.
"I had two sons who came here, one was dux in 1966, he went on to become a doctor in physics, and my other son became a school teacher," he said.
A school reunion, organised by former students David Ward and Philip Skewes in partnership with Federation University, was attended by more than 100 people keen to catch up with old classmates and see how things had changed.
As well as a tour of buildings old and new, a special wall of photos included a historic school uniform on display, with a reunion dinner at the university's restaurant on Saturday night.
Brothers David and Mark Miitel also had fond memories of the school - David flew back from Perth just for the reunion, and was keen to catch up with some old faces.
"I've been in the mining industry, so I left Ballarat and I use a lot of the things I learned here, making survey tools and gyroscopes," he said. "It's been great reading all the bits on the Facebook group, reading all the stories - it was a great school."
"It's completely changed from what it was, the buildings weren't there, it was all open fields," Mark added.
IN THE NEWS
Federation University's advancement manager Pam Sutcliffe said it was good to see strong alumni networks.
"Some haven't been back for 50 or more years, how exciting they still want to be connected with our university and see all their old friends," she said. "It doesn't matter how old they are, they studied here, they have great memories, and they want to come back and see what we've done."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.