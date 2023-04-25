The Courier
Ballarat Junior Tech School reunion attracts big crowd of former students

AF
By Alex Ford
April 25 2023 - 12:00pm
97-year-old Ken Withers said he was surprised to see such a large turnout at the weekend's reunion. Picture by Kate Healy
97-year-old Ken Withers said he was surprised to see such a large turnout at the weekend's reunion. Picture by Kate Healy

Kenneth Withers took two tries to get into the Ballarat Junior Tech School when he was a wee pup.

Local News

