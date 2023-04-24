Concern over 'serious' worker safety breaches under new tender policy

Ballarat authorities have missed an opportunity to take the lead on preventing workplace deaths due to health and safety breaches, advocates say.
The City of Ballarat will this week vote on proposed changes to its tender process, including measures aimed at boosting occupational health and safety (OHS) compliance among contracted businesses and suppliers.
Under an updated procurement policy, companies applying for council contracts would be more heavily scrutinised on their OHS performance including any adverse rulings, findings or enforceable undertakings in the past three years.
Such considerations would carry more weight in the decision-making process than under the previous policy, which prioritised a prospective contractor's OHS systems.
In awarding contracts, the council would be required to consider criteria such as whether the tenderer took steps to prevent reoccurrence of past misconduct by "changing systems, staff training, change in business models / approach to enhance compliance".
"It is envisaged that increasing weighting criteria on OHS performance metric will assist to encourage greater compliance with health and safety when delivering a procurement activity," council documents state.
Ballarat Trades and Labour Council secretary Brett Edgington has slammed the changes as "utterly useless" and vowed to lobby councillors in the lead up to their Wednesday meeting to reject them.
Mr Edgington said a major shortcoming was a scoring system under which "effectively you don't lose any points for very serious breaches such as killing workers because you get points for just having your paperwork in order".
He said Ballarat could have shown leadership on improving workplace safety, but chose instead to follow other councils' "equally terrible policies".
"The whole thing's really smoke and mirrors," he said.
"It's still not a policy that would exclude companies that have serious breaches and serious safety issues as long as their paperwork was in order.
"It will make no material difference to the safety of Ballarat workers and companies that tender for council contracts."
The policy review comes after community backlash, including a rally at Trades Hall last year, to the council's decision to continue awarding contracts to a Ballarat business previously convicted and fined over two workplace deaths.
Family members of the deceased workers were expected to join in lobbying councillors to vote against the changes.
If adopted, the new policy would come into effect on July 1.
