A Buninyong man has copped a fine and had his driver's licence cancelled for two years after being caught driving at almost double the speed limit on Sturt Street.
Troy Eastick appeared at Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with driving at a dangerous speed after an incident at Lake Gardens on September 2022.
On September 6, 2022, Eastick was seen travelling in a silver Ford east along Sturt Street towards the Gillies Street intersection at a speed of 126km/h.
The speed limit on the section of Sturt Street is 70km/h.
Eastick later attended the Ballarat Police Station on September 26, 2022, and confessed to being the driver of the car.
He was required to surrender the vehicle, which was impounded for a month.
In an interview with police, Eastick agreed it was not sensible to be driving at such a speed on Sturt Street, especially since it was raining and cold on the night.
The court heard Eastick had a significant amount of driving offence priors, and an acquired brain injury after an assault in 2009.
His lawyer told the court he was emotionally distressed on the night of the offending, and had "gone a bit too heavy on the accelerator".
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz denounced Eastick's offending, and the fact that Eastick had "a lot of driving priors".
"The driving was very dangerous ... it was nearly double the speed limit," Ms Mykytowycz said.
"You could have killed yourself, or more than one innocent road user. You could have killed a pedestrian."
Eastick was fined $800 with conviction.
He was also given a two-year licence disqualification, and required to complete a drivers' safety course to get his licence back.
