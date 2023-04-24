The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Dean Holland dies after race fall at Donald

By Tim Auld
Updated April 24 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATE: Jockey Dean Holland has died after a fall from his horse during a race in Donald, police confirmed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.