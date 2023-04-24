UPDATE: Jockey Dean Holland has died after a fall from his horse during a race in Donald, police confirmed.
PREVIOUSLY:
A race meeting at Donald was abandoned on Monday after popular jockey Dean Holland had a fall from Headingley in the opening race on the eight event program.
Holland came down as the field turned for home in the 1000-metre race.
Time To Rumble, ridden by Ballarat's Alana Kelly, also fell as a result of the incident.
The Victorian Jockeys Association said Holland was flown to a Melbourne hospital in a critical condition.
It's believed Kelly was not injured in the fall.
Holland, who has been a prolific winner of races in the Western District over the years, has ridden 82 winners in Victoria this season.
He has had success Warrnambool's May carnival, including winning the Wangoom Handicap on Inn Keeper two years ago, and was expected to have numerous rides in next week's edition.
Racing Victoria steward Ray Livingstone said it was fitting the meeting was abandoned given the critical injuries Holland received in the fall. All the jockeys supported the decision.
