CLYDESDALES Noah and Brooke quickly became popular characters in a special work outing, pulling Australia's oldest operating tram, by Lake Wendouree.
This was the first time Ballarat Tramway Museum's number one tram had been out for a roll since before the pandemic. Its seats were packed for the annual one-day event with people jumping aboard in the carriage and on the upper deck.
Noah and Brooke are trained in Newstead under the tutelage of Sovereign Hill trainers but are a slight shift from history.
The tram, which was delivered in flat-pack from Adelaide in 1887, was typically pulled by horses that were a cross between work horses and fast horses to be able to whip commuters quickly about town.
While the Clydesdales were steady and strong, the tram takes a skilled driver to ensure a smooth and safe ride, particularly if there needed to be a sudden stop.
Number one tram was restored in the late 1980s and early 1990s and features advertising similar to what its boards would have boasted when at work. It remains on show within in the museum, which is open Tuesdays, weekends, public holidays and more on school holidays.
