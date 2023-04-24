The Courier
Ballarat Tramway Museum's number one tram makes star return

April 25 2023 - 8:30am
Driver Matthew Thompson with Clydesdales Noah and Brooke leading the number one horse tram for its annual outing. Picture by Kate Healy
CLYDESDALES Noah and Brooke quickly became popular characters in a special work outing, pulling Australia's oldest operating tram, by Lake Wendouree.

