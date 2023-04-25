"YOU will be surprised how well-dressed I can be for the cold," Roberta Rice says in her plans to get out and keep moving at Parkrun this winter.
Ms Rice, who is aged in her mid-70s, has fast become an avid Parkrunner since learning of the free Creswick event, which launched at Calembeen Park in January.
She has been encouraging everyone she knows to get involved.
Calembeen run directors are working to build a strong community Parkrun following and volunteer base before the winter gets cold in a bid to ensure this event continues to make its mark in bringing all ages and abilities together.
Broomfield's Maureen Hazelton, also aged in her mid-70s, has been calling on her friends in walking groups to join the Saturday morning routine.
"Parkrun gets me out and doing one exercise a week - I always know I've done at least five kilometres and have fun with others," Ms Hazelton said. "...Hopefully a lot of people see if she can do it, so can they."
While the septuagenarians have been getting into the action, so too has seven-year-old Callan who completed his 12th Parkrun on Saturday in a personal best time.
Callan enjoys when people say hello and cheer him along on course.
His tips for taking on the undulating course about the lake are simple.
"If you want to go a little faster, move your arms and try and move your feet faster," Callan said. "I like just doing the run because my favourite sport is running. Parkrun is fun."
Callan likes to run with his dad. They have also completed Parkruns in Mount Gambier and Bright, but Callan said Calembeen was the best in the Ballarat region.
Calembeen run director Adam Crutchfield said seeing families and different ages out on course was truly what Parkrun was all about.
The global movement, which started in England, has also fast become a tourism driver and one that Mr Crutchfield hoped would bring more people to Creswick and exploring what the town had to offer.
At the same time, the Calembeen crew is trying to unite and collaborate with Creswick community groups, including Creswick Football Netball Club, both to foster a sense of community and in welcoming visitors.
"Creswick has a natural community strength," Mr Crutchfield said. "We want to try and renew and revitalise that culture of community involvement and tourism.
"There is a new energy in town and this is a way people can be involved."
Calembeen Parkrun has four run directors and is calling out for people to volunteer once a month. Email calembeen@parkrun.com
