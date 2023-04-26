The region's new tourism body should be up and running by the middle of the year now all councils have signed on to participate.
The Hepburn Shire is the last council to come on board to the new Visitor Economy Partnership which involves the City of Ballarat, Pyrenees, Golden Plains, Moorabool Shires and an observer from the state government.
Tourism is one of the most important sectors to the Hepburn Shire, it is the largest industry, with an output of $122 million.
In 2021, 738 jobs in the shire relied on the visitor economy.
The new economic partnership has been created following a state government review in 2019, in an effort to continue to support tourism opportunities in the regions.
Victorian Goldfields Tourism, a previous tourism body that encompassed Ballarat and Bendigo, no longer has funding from the state government.
The Hepburn Shire councillors voted in favour of joining the new visitor partnership.
This will involve an annual $15,000 membership fee and an additional $5,000 payment this year for marketing and industry development.
This was pre-approved for the 2023/24 budget at the April meeting.
Councilor Tessa Halliday said the $20,000 was "good value" at the last council meeting.
The shire will continue to be a part of Daylesford Macedon Tourism, where they spend $80,000 on membership fees.
Councillor Don Henderson said this was an opportunity to expand the tourism offering, especially to the west of the shire, near Creswick and Clunes.
"I don't see it as a criticism of [DMT], I see it as an opportunity, as another door to go through," he said.
"Those shires were very supportive when we were talking about bike trails.
"[Ballarat] were great advocates for things like the Commonwealth Games."
Councillor Juliet Simpson was the only councillor to oppose the motion.
She said at the council meeting she would rather see this money within the context of the whole budget rather than approve one part now.
The Visitor Economy Partnership is expected to be fully-functioning by July.
All councils will be represented along with five elected industry members.
The partnership will be resourced by Ballarat council and the executive director will report to the relevant council director.
In addition to the other councils annual fees, the state government will put some money towards the partnership, but how much is yet to be decided.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
