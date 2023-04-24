Thousands of people have flocked to the Sturt Street cenotaph in the dark, lest they forget the sacrifices of those who went before.
And leading the service were younger generations - people born in the 1950s, 1960s and 2000s.
Among those helping to keep the Anzac spirit alive was seven year old Charlotte Baker, experiencing her first dawn service.
"I thought it was very special to remember the people in the war," she said.
"It was interesting."
The Ballarat girl wore the medals of a great-grandfather from Portland who went to the Middle East, New Guinea and Borneo - serving overseas for a staggering 1099 days.
On the other side of her family, she found two crosses among the hundreds planted near the cenotaph: representing great-grand uncles Jack and Ken Gay - distant relatives of the founders of the Gays hardware empire.
Again, both served in World War 2.
Fifteen year old Bayley Mackie lent his sonorous voice to the National Anthem:
"I had a great grandparent who fought in Gallipoli - and a grandfather who was in New Guinea World War 2," the Year 11 Phoenix College student said.
"I also had a great-grandfather George Mackie. I don't know where he went but I know he got full service medals."
The teenager said the City of Ballarat contacted him via his vocal coaches (including Herald-Sun Aria winner Jason Wasley).
"It's an absolute honour to sing at the dawn service. It was quite daunting but at the same a great privilege. I was talking to one of the event organisers and he said it was possible that 2000 could show up."
While the exact figure will never be known, attendees said it far exceeded that - and was estimated to be the biggest crowd in several years.
In fact, the usually-empty streets of Ballarat's CBD before dawn were jam packed with cars within a four block radius of the site.
The huge turnout surprised even Sophie Busuttil, who was also at her first dawn service.
The 18-year-old Damascus College student said it was an honour to address the crowd.
"Just being able to recognise what all the soldiers went through is quite amazing," the Year 12 student said.
"I think it's surreal to think that at this very time of day so many years ago, the (Gallipoli) soldiers had to wake up at this time and go through what they did.
"To recognise that has been awesome today."
"It's been great to see everyone get involved."
Seventeen year old Samuel Hayley said while he was behind the microphone, he thought of his grandfather who served in Vietnam..
"What he did is an important part of his life," the Mount Clear College student said.
"He's always trying to look after veterans. He's not here today because he runs a Legacy group on the Mornington Peninsula."
Garry Weatherill was one of the youngest Anglican bishops in Australia when he came to Ballarat in 2011.
He spoke of a focus on peace.
"On Anzac Day I think it's important that we should pray, firstly, with thanksgiving for those who have served our country in times of war," he said.
"And secondly I think we should all be praying for a recommitment for peace.
"There's a lot of conflict and anxiety - not just internationally - but in our own country - and even in our own families - so Anzac Day is always a time when we should be praying for peace.
"I think it's important to (move beyond revenge) but I think we also need to be careful about asking people to be forgiving too quickly.
"You know, if you've had a huge hurt it often takes a long time to recover - and all we need to acknowledge that."
Wendouree State Labor MP and former history teacher Juliana Addison said it was an important day to pause and show gratitude to the people who allowed us to have the freedoms we have today.
"My grandfather's cross is sitting right here in front of us," she said.
"Les Dickinson served in World War 2 in the air force - and was a Ballarat newsagent in Bridge Street for many years
"We also lost my grandmother's cousin James Mason on the Western Front. He was taken in August 1916 in the very early days of World War 1.
IN THE NEWS
She said without learning the lessons of history, it was bound to repeat itself.
"Absolutely. We only have to look at the conflicts in Ukraine at the moment, the troubles in Sudan, and also what's going on in Yemen.
"There is such conflict in the world.
"We just have to fight for peace."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.