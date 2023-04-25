UPDATE: The family of jockey Dean Holland has this afternoon released a statement following his death on Monday.
"Grief is completely overwhelming us after losing our beloved Dean yesterday at Donald races.
"We are aware of thousands who are sharing our pain as we come to the reality we have lost a once-in-a-lifetime person, a much loved partner, an amazing father of four beautiful young children in Harley, Luca, Frankie and Lily, as well as a special brother and a wonderful son.
"The outpouring of love for Dean and the care and support for us is helping us deal with our loss.
"We are thinking of Dean's colleagues in the jockeys room as well as all in our industry that he loved so much.
"Finally, as a family, we ask that we be given the privacy we need at this time as we begin to come to terms with our loss."
EARLIER: THE racing community is rallying behind the young family of jockey Dean Holland, who was tragically killed due to injuries sustained in race fall at Donald on Monday.
Within hours of the tragedy, a GoFundMe page had been set-up to support Holland's wife Lucy and their four children, which by Tuesday afternoon had raised almost $400,000.
It comes as tributes continue for the loved racing identity who just last month won the Group 1 Newmarket Handicap.
The Ballarat Turf Club has moved to rename one of its races, the 1400m second event on Wednesday's card in honour of Holland. It said it had lost one of its best.
"The saddest of days was experienced in racing as we lost one of the industries finest young men in such tragic circumstances after a race fall," it said in a statement on Monday evening.
"Condolences are extended to Dean's wife Lucy, their gorgeous young children and extended family.
"Our thoughts are extended to the participants, officials, medics, club staff and volunteers on course at Donald.
"And to the numerous stables at Ballarat at which Dean was both a trusted and reliable trackwork rider and jockey - we'll miss his great smile, one of the best, taken too soon."
Holland, 34, fell from the racehorse Headingley in the first race at Donald, about 1.30pm on Monday. Paramedics treated him, but he died at the scene.
The horse is trained at Miners Rest by the McEvoy Mitchell stable.
A second jockey, Alana Kelly, also from Ballarat, went down while riding Time To Rumble but was cleared of serious injury. Both horses were unharmed in the incident.
The McEvoy Mitchell stable led tributes saying, "Dean was an integral part of our team, all the staff loved having him around. The laughs and smiles he brought us all were priceless."
Fellow Miners Rest trainer, Robert Hickmott said his heart was heavy at the loss of the popular young hoop.
"He had so much more living to do, including his main role of being a son, husband, and father of four young children," he said.
"On behalf of our owners and team, we extend our heartfelt sympathy to Dean's family and friends."
If you wish to support the Holland family, you can do so at gofundme.com and search for Dean Holland.
