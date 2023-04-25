Magistrates cuts fine as cost of living pressures bite

The Courier
Cost of living pressures make courts reconsider fine amounts

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated April 26 2023 - 7:28am, first published 5:00am
A woman who pleaded guilty to shop theft has had her fine reduced by a magistrate due to the rising cost of living.

