Magistrates cuts fine as cost of living pressures bite

A woman who pleaded guilty to shop theft has had her fine reduced by a magistrate due to the rising cost of living.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz made the comments at a plea hearing on Monday for a 40-year-old woman charged with dishonesty and weapon offences.
The woman, Nicola Webb, had pleaded guilty to taking several items of clothing from Central Square Target on the afternoon of August 2, 2022.
The woman and a co-accused had stuffed the clothing items, totaling more than $100, under their jumpers.
After the theft, Webb and the co-accused were followed to Craig's Royal Hotel by a store loss prevention officer, who called the police.
When the officers arrived and arrested the pair, several knives were found in Webb's possession - and a bank card expected to be the proceeds of crime.
Webb told police she had stolen the clothes to "show off" at an event she was attending later that day.
Magistrate Mykytowycz fined the woman $600, and said she was conscious about how cost of living pressure affected people's capacities to pay court-ordered fines.
"I am keeping fines down now because the cost of living is so high," Ms Mykytowycz said.
"It is very difficult for people to keep food on the table."
It is not the first time the court has moderated its sentences in response to current events.
During the onset of the COVID pandemic, people were given a sentencing discount for an early plea of guilty.
A plea meant the court system, which was overloaded due to COVID disruptions, could more easily get through its backlog of hearings.
The four knives taken from the woman were forfeited, to be destroyed.
