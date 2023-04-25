Preparing for your next cycling holiday

Here's a comprehensive to-do list so you have everything in order prior to setting off on your cycling holiday. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



For avid cyclists, few things are more exciting than the prospect of a cycling holiday. Whether you're taking the touring bike abroad to Europe, or heading to the Victorian Alps to get in shape for the summer racing season, a cycling holiday is one of the best ways to alleviate the tension of daily life, clear your head, exercise your body and mind, and engage with the beauty of Mother Nature.

With that said, planning for a cycling holiday can be quite stressful, especially when you consider how many items you need to pack in order to be fully prepared for your trip. And then there is the matter of finding the most efficient and economical way to get your bicycle to its destination.

In this article, we provide a comprehensive to-do list so that you can rest assured you have everything in order prior to setting off on your cycling holiday.

Send your bike ahead of time

What is the best way to get your bike to the place you have selected for your cycling holiday? The answer depends. First, how are you getting to your destination? If you're driving, and you have a reliable bike rack (not one of those flimsy jobs that straps onto the rear-end of your vehicle), then the answer is obvious.

But driving is not always a possibility. If you're going cross country, for instance, you'll probably opt to fly. If you're going abroad, you'll be obliged to fly. What then?

One option is to pack the bike and bring it along as checked baggage. Most airlines will accommodate this. Then again, many people are understandably reluctant to trust commercial airlines with delicate, fragile, or expensive goods. We've all seen the way airline workers toss checked bags into the plane: they don't exactly handle them with care.

Beyond that, there's always the possibility (however slight) that the airline will misplace your checked bags, in which case you can kiss your cycling holiday goodbye before it ever begins.

So we recommend not checking your bicycle. You're better off sending it ahead of you via courier. There are numerous courier companies that specialise in shipping large, awkward, fragile items. Some, needless to say, are more expensive than others.

Fortunately, online comparison tools make the process of choosing the best courier service hassle-free. All you're required to do is input the dimensions and weight of your bike box, along with the destination address. Seconds later you're shown a list of companies, shipping options, and prices. Select the one that best suits your purposes, and then simply wait for a driver to come and collect your bike. Easy.

Boxing your bike

The importance of correctly packing your bike can't be overstated. If you do a slapdash job, most courier services-whether courier Ballarat or otherwise-will refuse to ship it. And if a company does agree to ship it, there's a fair chance that your bike will sustain damage during shipping, spoiling your cycling holiday in the worst way.

The first order of business is to get the right box. By "right box" we mean one that bicycle manufacturers use to ship their products around the country. Your local bike shop is likely to have a few of these laying around.

At this point you have two choices: 1) ask to take a box home with you, and proceed to pack your bike yourself or 2) pay the shop a small fee to box your bike up for you.

Unless you have experience with packing bicycles (e.g. if you previously worked in a bike shop), we don't suggest option one. The packaging process is rather complicated, involving partial dismantling of the bike to make it fit snugly inside the box.



You also have to know which parts to protect with bubble wrap and other packing material (some of which is specifically designed for bikes and not readily available). One small mistake or oversight can have disastrous consequences for your bike.

For these reasons, it is highly advisable that you pay your local shop to package the bike on your behalf. Then you'll at least know it has been done properly.

Keep in mind that your bike will need to be reassembled (handlebars, wheels, pedals, saddle, rear mech, etc.) following delivery. So don't forget to bring your toolbox.

On that note, our next section is a packing checklist: all the essentials you must remember to pack for your upcoming cycling holiday.

Cycling holiday packing checklist

Below is an exhaustive list of items you need to take with you on your trip. (Depending on where you're going, bringing food might not be necessary. Check to see whether you'll have ready access to grocery stores and bike shops during your holiday.)

Attire

Jerseys

Bib shorts

Base layers

Socks

Helmet

Cycling shoes

Gloves (short and long fingered)

Rain coat

Arm and leg warmers

Booties

Sunglasses

Chamois cream

Gear and tools

Saddle bag

Hand pump and/or CO2 cartridges

Inner tubes

Tire levers and patches

Tools

Lock

Lights

Cyclocomputer

First aid kit

Spare brake pads

Lubricant

Grease

Nutrition

Water bottles

Energy bars/gels

Recovery drinks

Electrolyte tablets

Other

ID card

Passport/visa if going abroad

Debit/credit cards

Map/guidebook

Casual clothing/shoes

Camera

Bug spray

Phone charger

Sunscreen

Other things to consider

Here are some additional steps to take in the days leading up to your cycling holiday.

Get your bike a tune-up before you go. Doing so minimises the chances of a serious mechanical problem on the road.

Check the weather forecast for your destination and pack accordingly. Not having enough clothing to cope with chilly conditions can totally ruin a cycling holiday. (We know from experience.) When in doubt, err on the side of too much clothing.